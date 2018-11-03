2.0 trailer review: The much-awaited trailer of Superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson starrer 2.0 was finally unleashed on Saturday after a long wait by the fans and audience, who were waiting for it for a very long time. Magnum opus Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 is an Indian science fiction action thriller which will hit theatres on November 29.

2.0 trailer review: Superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson starrer 2.0 trailer was finally unleashed on Saturday after a long wait by the fans and audience, who were waiting for it for a very long time. Magnum opus Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 is an Indian science fiction action thriller which will hit theatres on November 29. The film has been directed and written by S Shankar and co-written by B Jeyamohan and produced by A Subaskaran. 2.0 is a sequel to 2010 Hindi film Robot and Tamil film Enthiran, where-in both the films, Rajinikanth played the lead role. 2.0 has been made with an extended cost of more than Rs 500 crore and is touted to be the costliest Indian film till date.

Talking about the trailer, it binds the audience from its very first look as it starts with some eye-catching visuals and interesting dialogues. Being a scientific thriller, the film seems to be about the advancement of technology and what could be its repercussions if it turns against the human race. The audience will be able to relate some of the visuals or actions that are shown in the trailer to other scientific fictions which have been made in the past in Hollywood and Bollywood. At first look, it looks like the film will be based on a war due to and with the help of technology against the human race. The trailer starts with an interesting dialogue where Akshay Kumar says, there will be a time in the future when people who will have smartphones will be seen as enemies.

The star cast of 2.0 — Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson will be playing their characters as Robots where it’s going to be a good robot vs bad robot kind of a fight, which after seeing the trailer looks appealing as it seems that besides being a scientific thriller, the film might carry an important message for the masses.

The film has been shot and made in Tamil and Hindi and other regional languages. Previously, the teaser of the film was launched on September 13, 2018. 2.0 has been produced by Lyca Productions and music is scored by legend composer AR Rahman.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More