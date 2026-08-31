2 Shooters Wanted In Ankit Baliyan’s Murder Open Fire At Police, Both Killed In Shamli Encounter

Two shooters allegedly involved in the murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan were killed in an encounter with Shamli Police and the SWAT team early morning, officials said. The deceased were identified as 24-year-old Sumit and 22-year-old Mohit, both carrying a reward of Rs 50,000. Police said the two were among four shooters who allegedly attacked Baliyan outside a gym in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh. Two more suspects had carried out reconnaissance and identified the singer’s location, taking the total number of people who have so far emerged as being involved in the case to six.

Reportedly, the encounter took place near an Indian Gas godown on Kairana Road, involving teams from Shamli Kotwali Police, Jhinjhana Police and the SWAT team. Police said the suspects opened fire at the personnel and were hit in retaliatory firing. They were taken to the District Joint Hospital in Shamli, where doctors declared both men dead during treatment. Two SWAT team head constables, Harvinder and Pradeep, were also injured.

Ankit Baliyan case unfolds as police intercept armed bikers

According to reports, Shamli SP Narendra Pratap Singh said intensive checking had been underway after Ankit Baliyan’s murder, with the SWAT team, surveillance unit, SHOs, ASP and COs working on the case. A blockade plan was put in place from midnight to 6 am to check vehicles entering the district.

Singh said that around 4 am, Hijana SHO Virendra Kasana spotted a motorcycle coming from the Karnal side while checking near his police station. When he tried to stop it, the two riders opened fire. Kasana narrowly escaped, but a bullet hit his vehicle. He immediately alerted other teams over the wireless, after which the suspects fled towards Kairana.

Ankit Baliyan probe turns into chase towards Kairana

As per reports, when the motorcycle reached beneath the Manna Madra bridge, Kotwali SHO Dharmendra Gautam tried to stop the riders during checks. Reports say that the suspects allegedly fired again, shattering the windshield of his vehicle. The SHO challenged them, following which they turned left towards the city.

By then, an alert had been sent across the wireless network. The SWAT team, surveillance unit, SHOs, CO City, ASP and CO Kairana moved towards the location. Singh said the suspects then swerved their motorcycle towards the area where police teams had gathered, triggering the encounter.

Ankit Baliyan shooting leaves six suspects under scanner

Reportedly, police recovered two pistols, 10 live cartridges and nine spent 30-bore cartridges from the encounter site. Another pistol was recovered along with 16 live and six spent cartridges. A Splendor motorcycle, a bag, a mobile phone and Rs 5,000 cash were also seized.

Preliminary checks showed that Mohit had around 14 criminal cases registered against him in Haryana, while one case was reportedly registered against Sumit in the state. Police are checking their complete criminal histories and investigating their alleged roles in Ankit Baliyan’s killing.

Ankit Baliyan murder sparked protests, Gogi gang claim

Ankit Baliyan, 35, was shot dead by four assailants outside a gym in Shamli. The popular Haryanvi singer was known for songs including Bhari Court Mein Goli Maarenge Meri Jaan, which had gained popularity in the region. His killing led to protests and demands for swift action against those responsible.

The Gogi gang later claimed responsibility for Ankit Baliyan’s murder. The gang cited his purported links with its rivals and referred to a song associated with the singer as among the reasons for the attack. Police are now examining the roles of all six people who have emerged in the case.

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