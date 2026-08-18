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Home > Entertainment News > 2 Snakes Spotted At Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat; One Rescued – Check Details Inside

2 Snakes Spotted At Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat; One Rescued – Check Details Inside

Shah Rukh Khan’s Bandra residence, Mannat, witnessed an unusual rescue operation after two snakes were spotted on the property. While one was safely rescued and released, the second reptile managed to escape.

Shah Rukh Khan, Image Credits- X
Shah Rukh Khan, Image Credits- X

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Tue 2026-08-18 19:26 IST

Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic Mumbai home, Mannat, had an unusual visitor on Monday evening when two snakes were spotted moving around the Bandra property. The sighting prompted a rescue operation, with one of the reptiles eventually captured and released safely. According to Hindustan Times, snake rescuer Vicky Dubey received a call at around 8 pm after the reptiles were noticed at the residence. He alerted Forest Department officials and the Mumbai Range Office in Thane before heading to Mannat.

Snake Rescued From Mannat, Second One Escapes

On reaching the property, the rescue team found one of the snakes hiding beneath a staircase in the courtyard. It was identified as a Dhaman, or Indian rat snake, a non-venomous species commonly found across India. The snake reportedly remained coiled and appeared frightened as the rescuers approached. It was eventually caught without incident and released into its natural habitat in accordance with Forest Department guidelines.

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The second snake proved more elusive. Startled by the activity around the property, it escaped before the rescue team could catch it and remained untraced.

Similar Snake Sighting At Salman Khan’s Residence

The unusual incident at Mannat comes months after a similar snake sighting at Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment. A snake was reportedly spotted at the actor’s residence earlier this year, prompting rescuers to intervene. The reptile was safely captured and handed over to the authorities.

Shah Rukh Khan Prepares For King

Away from the unexpected drama at Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan is preparing for his next major release, King, one of the most anticipated Hindi films currently in production. The action thriller will also mark Suhana Khan’s theatrical debut after her screen debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film The Archies. Shah Rukh reportedly plays a veteran assassin who becomes the protector of a young girl.

The film also features Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal and Jaideep Ahlawat, adding to the buzz surrounding the project.

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2 Snakes Spotted At Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat; One Rescued – Check Details Inside
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2 Snakes Spotted At Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat; One Rescued – Check Details Inside

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2 Snakes Spotted At Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat; One Rescued – Check Details Inside

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2 Snakes Spotted At Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat; One Rescued – Check Details Inside
2 Snakes Spotted At Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat; One Rescued – Check Details Inside
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