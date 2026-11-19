The friend of actor Sharad Kapoor, Hema Choudhary, has come up with startling revelations regarding his health, stating that he had been bedridden and hadn’t even bathed for almost two years when she met him. In addition, she went on to claim that there was no one keeping an eye on whether he ate or not, as well as saying that she was not receiving any response when trying to approach his family members.

These revelations were made by Hema during an episode of the Bollywood Cut Uncut podcast. She is a founder of the Mumbai-based Bezubaan Trust and met Sharad Kapoor for the first time when rescuing some dogs at his apartment building. While narrating this encounter, she stated that the dogs led her to the actor and she was alarmed by the state in which he was living.

“Three or four people have been waiting to see him die. And he was almost done, 99 per cent, but it was the dogs who led me to him. I always listen to the voiceless. When I rescued the dogs, I met him. He hadn’t bathed or gotten out of bed for two years. Nobody had called him or asked if he’d had food, so he kept dying gradually,” Hema said.

Her account has brought renewed attention to the actor’s health and personal circumstances. However, these details are based on Hema’s statements and have not been independently established.

Sharad Kapoor’s Friend Says His Brother Did Not Respond To Her Calls

Hema also talked about her attempts to reach out to the actor’s family. She claimed that she talked to Sharad’s brother and explained his situation but didn’t receive his callback when tried reaching him again.

“When I tried calling his brother again, he didn’t entertain me. I told him, ‘He needs you.’ He didn’t call me back,” Hema said.

There could be many reasons for the lack of interest from his family, and Hema listed few of them: maybe they simply didn’t show any interest, or there was some sort of property dispute. But Hema gave no proof of any family dispute, and the reasons for the lack of interest are still unknown. Hema also talked about Sharad’s personal life – he was engaged to Koel Basu, daughter of ex-CM of West Bengal Jyoti Basu, but they never tied the knot. She also mentioned that the actor is in a relationship right now but did not disclose any further details.

What Is Sharad Kapoor’s Health Condition?

Hema has spoken about the physical and psychological problems that Sharad had been facing for almost two years now. These included a neurological problem and even a broken leg on his part, and she had worried about him returning to work without getting the necessary care and support first.

The comments made by her regarding his mental state are personal opinions only and not any kind of medical opinion or diagnosis. The exact medical condition of Sharad is yet to be determined.

Sharad Kapoor Recently Appealed To The Film Industry For Work

This comes after Sharad recently uploaded a video where he pleaded to the people in the film industry for employment and support. According to him, due to some health issues and depression, he had been unable to participate in any activity, whether work-related or otherwise. He expressed a wish to get back into the field of acting.

Recently, he has also talked about how people have taken advantage of his problems in order to create content on social media. As per one of the videos, some people gave him some amount of money and made a recording of the entire event before taking it back. This has caused him a lot of confusion.

Similarly, Hema too has requested everyone to leave him alone and not visit just to create content on the internet. According to reports, there has been some help from some people in the film industry such as Sonu Sood. Sharad also stated that Salman Khan called him up for help.

Who Is Sharad Kapoor?

Sharad Kapoor has starred in numerous Bollywood movies and TV shows. He first came into prominence through the TV series Swabhimaan, and subsequently appeared in movies like Dastak, Josh, LOC: Kargil, Lakshya, Wanted, and Jai Ho. He essayed the role of the villain in the Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s movie Josh. His last screen appearance was in the movie Cabaret.

His latest appeal for work and Hema’s version of his current situation have brought the actor back into limelight. As of now, the information provided by the actor himself and that given out by his friend form two different versions of the hard times he has been experiencing.

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