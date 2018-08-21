Malaika Arora Khan has shared a photograph from 'Chaiya Chaiya' days from 'Dil Se' on Instagram on the completion of 20 years of 'Dil Se'. 'Dil Se' was directed by Mani Ratnam and this was his third film in the ‘terror trilogy’ series after Roja and Bombay

Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala and Preity Zinta starrer ‘Dil Se’ has completed 20 years on Tuesday. As the netizens are recalling the iconic film directed by Mani Ratnam, Malaika Arora Khan, who became popular with her song ‘Chaiya Chaiya’, has shared a photograph on her Instagram account to remember the old days. The song ‘Dil Se’ gained a lot of popularity among the masses. Even the fans still swoon over AR Rahman’s music ‘Chaiya Chaiya’.

Dil Se was directed by Mani Ratnam and this was his third film in the ‘terror trilogy’ series after Roja and Bombay. ‘Dil Se’ is the story based on the life of Amarkant Verma (Shah Rukh Khan), a programme executive at All India Radio whose life got changed for the worse after meeting a mysterious woman. Meghna aka Moina (Manisha Koirala) who hails from the North East and Amar met her in unexpected circumstances. She refuses the flirtatious advances and even gets him beaten up. Not willing to give up, Amar follows her to Ladakh and eventually the duo fell in love. But Moina disappears before she further falls for Amar. Realising that he’ll never be able to meet her, Amar settles for marriage with Preeti (Preity Zinta).

Recently in an interview, while reminiscing about the old days of ‘Dil Se’, the choreographer Farah Khan talked about a trivia fact. She remembered the day when Shah Rukh Khan skipped the shoot during a waterfall sequence and the reasons behind it were hilarious. Apparently, SRK lost his way to the shoot location and there were no Google maps then. They were supposed to shoot in a forest in Kerala and if somebody will watch the song one can see Preity Zinta is dancing alone with the dancers in the waterfall portion because Shah Rukh did not turn up.

