20 Years of Sabyasachi:  Designer Sabyasachi has completed his 20 years in the business and the fashion designer celebrated it by organising a show in Mumbai on Saturday evening, April 4, 2019. From Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Kalki Koechlin to Aditi Rao Hydari and Christian Louboutin, celebrities gathered at the show in style. However, it was Alia Bhatt who stole the limelight in a multicoloured floral outfit. She looked beautiful in a green and yellow paisley printed saree. Teaming it with a matching yellow gold one shoulder blouse, the look was styled with a signature gold Sabyasachi belt. The dewy makeup with danglers in earrings perfectly accentuated her look. Hair tied in a sleek ponytail, she managed to up her style game effortlessly. This saree is from Sabyasachi which is yet to be released in the collection.

Alia Bhatt’s flawless fashionable attires have always been trendsetting. Be it western attires or traditional outfits, Alia Bhatt has always proved herself as a fashionista of the industry. Here are some of the pictures of Raazi actor from the show.

Alia Bhatt is presently on a promotional spree for her upcoming and multi-starrer movie Kalank. It also stars Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. Set in the era of a 1947 partition of India, the movie traces the life of four characters’ romance who will paint the town red during the communalism.

Alia Bhatt who is known for her phenomenal acting skills in the Bollywood has been featured in several movies such as Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Raazi, 2 States,  Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Deare Zindagi,  Gully Boy and many others. 

