20 years of Sabyasachi: Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Kapoor whose flawless fashion sense has always been trendsetting, have once again proved themselves as fashionista. Two newbies of Bollywood, recently graced the 20 years of Sabyasachi's spring collection in their most stylish avatar.

20 years of Sabyasachi: Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Pandey’s outfits are considered as classy and stylish in the industry. She can pull off any outfit effortlessly. From ruffled tops to shimmery attires, the newbie actors have given fashion goals ample of times. At 20 years of Sabyasachi’s spring collection also, it was no different. These two Bollywood star kids have simply left us awestruck with their stylish entry at the event. Janhvi Kapoor donned a red well-fitted raw silk dress and walked confidently at the event. The gold floral embroidery on the skirt added chic style in her overall appearance. Pumps and casually tousled curled hair added glam in her gorgeous look. Ananya Pandey also equally looks pretty in a black and gold look. Wearing a ruffled black top with an embroidered and embellished mini skirt from Sabyasachi, she looked stunning. With a tangerine lip with a sleek back ponytail, she made sure to play her style game with utmost ease.

The show was no less than a star-studded affair. From Isha Ambani Piramal, Alia Bhatt, Jhanvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar to Aditi Rao Hydari, Kalki Koechlin, Anurag Kashyap and Natasha Poonawalla, the actors look beautiful in their outfits.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor looks stunning in pink off-shoulder gown, see photos

Sabyasachi’s Fall-Winter 2019 collection celebrated 20 years from his first collection ‘Kashgaar Bazaar’. In their fourth collaboration, the famed French designer Christian Louboutin and Sabyasachi came up with a perfect craftsmenship of Indian and Parisian style of art.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor hot photos: Dhadak star looks stunning in this silver lehenga

Talking about the collection Sabyasachi said that in the summer of 1999, he graduated from the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Calcutta and he started a graduation collection named ‘Kashgaar Bazaar’. The collection was inspired by the global nomads, gypsies, prostitutes, performing artistes and his imagination of the Silk Route. In 2019, he celebrates 20 years of the brand, and present Kashgaar Bazaar to his global audience. In retrospect, featuring an exclusive collection of shoes and handbags in collaboration with Christian Louboutin.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More