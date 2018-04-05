Salman Khan is convicted in the1998's blackbuck poaching case and is awaiting the quantum of the punishment, which will be announced shortly. the actor might have to serve a maximum of six years of imprisonment if given verdict by the court. Earlier, Salman was acquitted by the Bombay High Court in the hit-and-run case, where one person died and four others were injured.

Superstar Salman Khan has been convicted under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act in the blackbuck poaching case while his co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari have been acquitted by a Jodhpur court. The actor was accused of having killed two blackbucks in 1998 while shooting for Hum Saath Saath Hai. Apart from this, the actor was earlier involved in a hit-and-run case. On September 28, 2002, Salman Khan’s Toyota Landcruiser rammed a bakery in Mumbai’s Bandra, killing one person and injuring four persons.

According to reports, Salman Khan and his friend Kamaal Khan along with his bodyguard Ravindra Patil left Salman’s residence in Galaxy Apartments for Rain Bar in Juhu. Later, they were joined by Sohail Khan at the bar, who was accompanied by his bodyguard. The two bodyguards were waiting outside the bar. According to Salman’s bodyguard Patil, the actor was on the driver’s seat of his Toyota Landcruiser. However, Salman had a different version, who claimed that his driver Altaf was at the wheel. Patil also claimed that the actor was drunk and was driving the car at 90-100 km/hr. After reaching St Andrew’s Road, Patil said he warned him to slow down as a turn was approaching. However, Salman had said that the car was driven by his driver at 30 km/hr.

ALSO READ: Blackbuck poaching case LIVE updates: Salman Khan found guilty, fans pray for lenient term

On March 2003 a sessions court in Mumbai had convicted the actor in the hit-and-run case, but he was acquitted by Mumbai High Court, in December 2015. In its verdict, the court said, “There wasn’t enough evidence to prove actor Salman Khan was inebriated and driving the Toyota Land Cruiser.”Moreover, the prime witness in the case Ravindra Patil died while the case was still going on and Salman got an upper hand. In October 2016 the Maharashtra government then moved the Supreme Court challenging the Mumbai High Court’s verdict acquitting Khan in the 2002 hit-and-run case. Meanwhile, the actor has been involved in many criminal cases so far but has come out clean in courts. However, after his conviction today, the hit-and-run victims, might feel that justice is being served to them while the superstar’s fans are praying for his lenient imprisonment.

ALSO READ: West Bengal panchayat polls 2018: BJP moves Supreme Court seeking free elections

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App