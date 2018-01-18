One of 2017 highest grossing film Tiger Zinda Hai and Newton which marked India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at Oscars 2018 have failed to make a mark at 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018. The films that have been nominated in the Best Films category are Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Hindi Medium, Secret Superstar and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. The award ceremony will be held on January 20th, 2018.

Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ shook the Bollywood box office from slumber by registering record-breaking business last year, and ‘Newton’ got global acclaim by becoming India’s official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars 2018. But the two films failed to earn a nomination in the main categories for the 63rd Jio Filmfare Awards 2018. The nominations list was released on Thursday. ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, which released on December 22, minted Rs 206.04 crore in seven days. The film has been nominated in just one category — Best Action, leaving out Salman from the Best Actor in a Leading Role category.

As for ‘Newton’, starring Rajkummar Rao in a story set against the backdrop of elections in the world’s largest democracy has nominations across six categories. But neither is Rajkummar’s widely lauded performance in the Best Actor category nor has the movie got a nod in the main categories. Pankaj Tripathi has earned a nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) for the Amit V. Masurkar-directed ‘Newton’, which also finds a mention in the Best Editing, Best Original Story, Best Dialogue, Best Screenplay and Best Cinematography categories.

Varun Dhawan’s ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, Rajkummar’s ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, Irrfan Khan’s ‘Hindi Medium’, Aamir Khan’s ‘Secret Superstar’ and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ are in contention for the Best Film trophy. When it comes to Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male), Akshay (Toilet: Ek Prem Katha), Ayushmann Khurrana (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan), Hrithik Roshan (Kaabil), Irrfan (Hindi Medium), Shah Rukh Khan (Raees) and Varun (Badrinath Ki Dulhania) are in the race. As far as the female counterparts are concerned, Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has been nominted in the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for her role in ‘Hindi Medium’. She will be fighting for the trophy with Alia Bhatt (‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’), Bhumi Pednekar (‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’), Sridevi (‘Mom’), Vidya Balan (‘Tumhari Sulu’) and Zaira Wasim (‘Secret Superstar’).

Advait Chandan, who made his directorial debut with Aamir’s home production ‘Secret Superstar’, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari for ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, Saket Chaudhary for ‘Hindi Medium’, Shashank Khaitan for ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and Shree Narayan Singh for ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ are fighting for Best Director trophy. The award gala will be held on January 20.