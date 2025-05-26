Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • 2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need To Know

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need To Know

Leading the pack with 10 nominations, Kendrick Lamar is a top contender for Artist of the Year and Album of the Year. Post Malone follows with 8 nods, while Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Shaboozey each received 7 nominations.

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need To Know

The 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs)


The 2025 American Music Awards are taking place on Monday, May 26, live from the luxurious Fontainebleau Las Vegas resort. After a two-year break, the iconic fan-voted music awards return with a grand celebration on Memorial Day.

What Time Do the American Music Awards Start?

The AMAs 2025 broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Music lovers across time zones can tune in to catch all the excitement as it happens live.

Where to Stream the 2025 American Music Awards Online?

The 2025 AMAs will stream live on Paramount+ with Showtime. Please note that Paramount+ Essential plan users won’t be able to stream it live — the show will be available on-demand starting Tuesday.

You can catch the American Music Awards live on CBS. Check your local CBS affiliate station to confirm viewing availability in your area.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Top Nominees at the 2025 American Music Awards

Leading the pack with 10 nominations, Kendrick Lamar is a top contender for Artist of the Year and Album of the Year. Post Malone follows with 8 nods, while Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Shaboozey each received 7 nominations. Taylor Swift, a consistent AMA favorite, earned 6 nominations this year.

Who Is Hosting the 2025 AMAs?

Jennifer Lopez is returning to host the American Music Awards for the second time, after first doing so in 2015. Expect an electrifying presence and powerful performances from the multi-talented star.

List of Performers at the 2025 American Music Awards

This year’s star-studded AMAs lineup features:

Jennifer Lopez

Janet Jackson (ICON Award recipient)

Rod Stewart (Lifetime Achievement Award recipient)

Benson Boone

Gloria Estefan

Reneé Rapp

Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani

Lainey Wilson

Fans can expect an unforgettable evening of music, tribute performances, and surprises.

ALSO READ: The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better Than Season One

Filed under

Jennifer Lopez The 2025 American Music Awards

The 2025 American Music A

2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need...
Donald Trump on May 20 sa

Trump’s $175 Billion Golden Dome Defense Plan Sparks Outrage in North Korea, Calls It Nuclear...
‘The Last of Us’ seas

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better...
'Pak spy' CRPF jawan arre

Is the Arrested CRPF Jawan Linked To Pahalgam Attack? Alleged Pak Spy Was Transferred Just...
Deepika Padukone and Sand

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks,...
Donald Trump

Karnataka Advocate Loses ₹6 Lakhs In Fake Trump Hotel AI Scam, Was Initially Asked To...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump’s $175 Billion Golden Dome Defense Plan Sparks Outrage in North Korea, Calls It Nuclear War Scenario: Report

Trump’s $175 Billion Golden Dome Defense Plan Sparks Outrage in North Korea, Calls It Nuclear...

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better Than Season One

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better...

Is the Arrested CRPF Jawan Linked To Pahalgam Attack? Alleged Pak Spy Was Transferred Just Six Days Before The Deadly Attack

Is the Arrested CRPF Jawan Linked To Pahalgam Attack? Alleged Pak Spy Was Transferred Just...

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks, Is This What Your Feminism Stands For?

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks,...

Karnataka Advocate Loses ₹6 Lakhs In Fake Trump Hotel AI Scam, Was Initially Asked To Deposit ₹1,500

Karnataka Advocate Loses ₹6 Lakhs In Fake Trump Hotel AI Scam, Was Initially Asked To...

Entertainment

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better Than Season One

The Last of Us Season Two Finale Witnesses A Drop Of 30% Yet Performs Better

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks, Is This What Your Feminism Stands For?

Did Deepika Padukone Leak Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit Script After Getting Dropped? Director Fumes, Asks,

How Much Is Triptii Dimri Charging After Replacing A-Lister Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s What You Need To Know

How Much Is Triptii Dimri Charging After Replacing A-Lister Deepika Padukone In Prabhas’ Spirit? Here’s

Paresh Rawal’s Lawyer Reveals The Real Reason Why The Veteran Actor Left Hera Pheri 3 As Akshay Kumar Seeks ₹25 Crore In Damages

Paresh Rawal’s Lawyer Reveals The Real Reason Why The Veteran Actor Left Hera Pheri 3

Fact Check: Viral Video Of Shirtless Sonu Sood Riding A Bike With No Helmet In Spiti, Himachal Pradesh Is From 2023

Fact Check: Viral Video Of Shirtless Sonu Sood Riding A Bike With No Helmet In

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season