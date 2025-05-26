2025 American Music Awards: Date, Timings, Venue, Performers, Where To Stream And All You Need To Know

Leading the pack with 10 nominations, Kendrick Lamar is a top contender for Artist of the Year and Album of the Year. Post Malone follows with 8 nods, while Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Shaboozey each received 7 nominations.

The 2025 American Music Awards are taking place on Monday, May 26, live from the luxurious Fontainebleau Las Vegas resort. After a two-year break, the iconic fan-voted music awards return with a grand celebration on Memorial Day.

What Time Do the American Music Awards Start?

The AMAs 2025 broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Music lovers across time zones can tune in to catch all the excitement as it happens live.

Where to Stream the 2025 American Music Awards Online?

The 2025 AMAs will stream live on Paramount+ with Showtime. Please note that Paramount+ Essential plan users won’t be able to stream it live — the show will be available on-demand starting Tuesday.

You can catch the American Music Awards live on CBS. Check your local CBS affiliate station to confirm viewing availability in your area.

Top Nominees at the 2025 American Music Awards

Leading the pack with 10 nominations, Kendrick Lamar is a top contender for Artist of the Year and Album of the Year. Post Malone follows with 8 nods, while Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, and Shaboozey each received 7 nominations. Taylor Swift, a consistent AMA favorite, earned 6 nominations this year.

Who Is Hosting the 2025 AMAs?

Jennifer Lopez is returning to host the American Music Awards for the second time, after first doing so in 2015. Expect an electrifying presence and powerful performances from the multi-talented star.

List of Performers at the 2025 American Music Awards

This year’s star-studded AMAs lineup features:

Jennifer Lopez

Janet Jackson (ICON Award recipient)

Rod Stewart (Lifetime Achievement Award recipient)

Benson Boone

Gloria Estefan

Reneé Rapp

Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani

Lainey Wilson

Fans can expect an unforgettable evening of music, tribute performances, and surprises.

