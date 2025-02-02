2025 Grammy Awards: Here Is The full List Of Nominees And Winners

The 67th Grammy Awards lit up the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, celebrating the biggest names in music while also raising funds for wildfire relief efforts in the region. The night was dominated by music icons and emerging artists alike, with Beyoncé, Charli XCX, and SZA emerging as some of the top winners. The complete list of nominees and winners presented at the 67th Grammy Awards Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025, is below.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Record of the Year

“Now And Then” by The Beatles

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” by Beyoncé

“Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter

“360” by Charli xcx

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish

“Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar

“Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan

“Fortnight” by Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

Album of the Year

New Blue Sun by André 3000

COWBOY CARTER by Beyoncé

Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter

BRAT by Charli xcx

Djesse Vol. 4 by Jacob Collier

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Billie Eilish

The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT by Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)”

BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & FINNEAS, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Die With A Smile” – Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars)

“Fortnight” – Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone)

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

“Please Please Please” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Jessi Alexander

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

RAYE

Best Pop Solo Performance

“BODYGUARD” by Beyoncé

“Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter

“Apple” by Charli xcx

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish

“Good Luck, Babe!” by Chappell Roan

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“us.” by Gracie Abrams feat. Taylor Swift

“LEVII’S JEANS” by Beyoncé feat. Post Malone

“Guess” by Charli xcx & Billie Eilish

“the boy is mine” by Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica

“Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Best Pop Vocal Album

Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT by Billie Eilish

eternal sunshine by Ariana Grande

The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan

THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT by Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“She’s Gone, Dance On” by Disclosure

“Loved” by Four Tet

“leavemealone” by Fred Again.. & Baby Keem

“Neverender” by Justice & Tame Impala

“Witchy” by KAYTRANADA

Best Pop Dance Recording

“Make You Mine” by Madison Beer

“Von Dutch” by Charli xcx

“L’AMOUR DE MA VIE [OVER NOW EXTENDED EDIT]” by Billie Eilish

“yes, and?” by Ariana Grande

“Got Me Started” by Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Album

BRAT by Charli xcx

Three by Four Tet

Hyperdrama by Justice

Timeless by KAYTRANADA

Telos by Zedd

Best Remixed Recording

“Alter Ego (KAYTRANADA remix)” – KAYTRANADA, remixer (Doechii)

“A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)” – David Guetta, remixer (Shaboozey)

“Espresso” (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix) – FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)

“Jah Sees Them – Amapiano Remix” – Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish, remixers (Julian Marley & Antaeus)

“Von Dutch” – A.G. Cook, remixer (Charli xcx & A.G. Cook feat. Addison Rae)”

Best Rock Performance

“Now And Then” by The Beatles

“Beautiful People (Stay High)” by The Black Keys

“The American Dream Is Killing Me” by Green Day

“Gift Horse” by IDLES

“Dark Matter” by Pearl Jam

“Broken Man” by St. Vincent

Best Metal Performance

“Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)” by Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne

“Crown of Horns” by Judas Priest

“Suffocate” by Knocked Loose feat. Poppy

“Screaming Suicide” by Metallica

“Cellar Door” by Spiritbox

Best Rock Song

“Beautiful People (Stay High)” – Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)

“Broken Man” – Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent)

“Dark Matter” – Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)

“Dilemma” – Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt & Tré Cool, songwriters (Green Day)

“Gift Horse” – Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES)

Best Rock Album

Happiness Bastards by The Black Crowes

Romance by Fontaines D.C.

Saviors by Green Day

TANGK by IDLES

Dark Matter by Pearl Jam

Hackney Diamonds by The Rolling Stones

No Name by Jack White

Best Alternative Music Performance

“Neon Pill” Cage by The Elephant

“Song Of The Lake” by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

“Starburster” by Fontaines D.C.

“BYE BYE” by Kim Gordon

“Flea” by St. Vincent

Best Alternative Music Album

Wild God by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Charm by Clairo

The Collective by Kim Gordon

What Now by Brittany Howard

All Born Screaming by St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance

“Guidance” by Jhené Aiko

“Residuals” by Chris Brown

“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” by Coco Jones

“Made For Me (Live On BET)” by Muni Long

“Saturn” by SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Wet” by Marsha Ambrosius

“Can I Have This Groove” by Kenyon Dixon

“No Lie” by Lalah Hathaway feat. Michael McDonald

“Make Me Forget” by Muni Long

“That’s You” by Lucky Daye

Best R&B Song

“After Hours” – Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Daniel Upchurch, songwriters (Kehlani)

“Burning” – Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)

“Here We Go (Uh Oh)” – Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick & Kelvin Wooten, songwriters (Coco Jones)

“Ruined Me” – Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea & Kevin Theodore, songwriters (Muni Long)

“Saturn” – Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)

Best Progressive R&B Album

TIE: So Glad To Know You by Avery*Sunshine

En Route by Durand Bernarr

Bando Stone And The New World by Childish Gambino

Crash by Kehlani

TIE: Why Lawd? by NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)

Best R&B Album

11:11 (Deluxe) by Chris Brown

Vantablack by Lalah Hathaway

Revenge by Muni Long

Algorithm by Lucky Daye

Coming Home by Usher

Best Rap Performance

“Enough (Miami)” by Cardi B

“When The Sun Shines Again” by Common & Pete Rock feat. Posdnuos

“NISSAN ALTIMA” by Doechii

“Houdini” by Eminem

“Like That” by Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Yeah Glo!” by GloRilla

“Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“KEHLANI” by Jordan Adetunji feat. Kehlani

“SPAGHETTII” by Beyoncé feat. Linda Martell & Shaboozey

“We Still Don’t Trust You” by Future & Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd

“Big Mama” by Latto

“3:AM” by Rapsody feat. Erykah Badu

Best Rap Song

“Asteroids” – Marlanna Evans, songwriter (Rapsody feat. Hit-Boy)

“Carnival” – Jordan Carter, Raul Cubina, Grant Dickinson, Samuel Lindley, Nasir Pemberton, Dimitri Roger, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West & Mark Carl Stolinski Williams, songwriters (¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $Ign) feat. Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti)

“Like That” – Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Kobe “BbyKobe” Hood, Leland Wayne & Nayvadius Wilburn, songwriters (Future & Metro Boomin feat. Kendrick Lamar)

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

“Yeah Glo!” – Ronnie Jackson, Jaucquez Lowe, Timothy McKibbins, Kevin Andre Price, Julius Rivera III & Gloria Woods, songwriters (GloRilla)

Best Rap Album

Might Delete Later by J. Cole

The Auditorium, Vol. 1 by Common & Pete Rock

Alligator Bites Never Heal by Doechii

The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) by Eminem

We Don’t Trust You by Future & Metro Boomin

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

CIVIL WRITES: The South Got Something To Say by Queen Sheba

cOncrete & wHiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series by Omari Hardwick

Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema: Episode 1 In The Beginning Was The Word by Malik Yusef

The Heart, The Mind, The Soul by Tank And The Bangas

The Seven Number Ones by Mad Skillz

Best Jazz Performance

“Walk With Me, Lord (SOUND | SPIRIT)” by The Baylor Project

“Phoenix Reimagined (Live)” by Lakecia Benjamin feat. Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts & John Scofield

“Juno” by Chick Corea & Béla Fleck

“Twinkle Twinkle Little Me” by Samara Joy feat. Sullivan Fortner

“Little Fears” by Dan Pugach Big Band feat. Nicole Zuraitis & Troy Roberts

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Journey In Black by Christie Dashiell

Wildflowers Vol. 1 by Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner

A Joyful Holiday by Samara Joy

Milton + esperanza by Milton Nascimento & esperanza spalding

My Ideal by Catherine Russell & Sean Mason

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Owl Song by Ambrose Akinmusire feat. Bill Frisell & Herlin Riley

Beyond This Place by Kenny Barron feat. Kiyoshi Kitagawa, Johnathan Blake, Immanuel Wilkins & Steve Nelson

Phoenix Reimagined (Live) by Lakecia Benjamin

Remembrance by Chick Corea & Béla Fleck

Solo Game by Sullivan Fortner

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Returning To Forever by John Beasley & Frankfurt Radio Big Band

And So It Goes by The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra

Walk A Mile In My Shoe by Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band

Bianca Reimagined: Music For Paws And Persistence by Dan Pugach Big Band

Golden City by Miguel Zenón

Best Latin Jazz Album

Spain Forever Again by Michel Camilo & Tomatito

Cubop Lives! by Zaccai Curtis

COLLAB by Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Time And Again by Eliane Elias

El Trio: Live in Italy by Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernández, John Beasley & José Gola

Cuba And Beyond by Chucho Valdés & Royal Quartet

As I Travel by Donald Vega feat. Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Night Reign by Arooj Aftab

New Blue Sun by André 3000

Code Derivation by Robert Glasper

Foreverland by Keyon Harrold

No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin by Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

À Fleur De Peau by Cyrille Aimée

Visions by Norah Jones

Good Together by Lake Street Dive

Impossible Dream by Aaron Lazar

Christmas Wish by Gregory Porter

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Plot Armor by Taylor Eigsti

Rhapsody In Blue by Béla Fleck

Orchestras (Live) by Bill Frisell feat. Alexander Hanson, Brussels Philharmonic, Rudy Royston & Thomas Morgan

Mark by Mark Guiliana

Speak To Me by Julian Lage

Best Musical Theater Album

Hell’s Kitchen

Merrily We Roll Along

The Notebook

The Outsiders

Suffs

The Wiz

Best Country Solo Performance

“16 CARRIAGES” by Beyoncé

“I Am Not Okay” by Jelly Roll

“The Architect” by Kacey Musgraves

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” by Shaboozey

“It Takes A Woman” by Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Cowboys Cry Too” by Kelsea Ballerini With Noah Kahan

“II MOST WANTED” by Beyoncé feat. Miley Cyrus

“Break Mine” by Brothers Osborne

“Bigger Houses” by Dan + Shay

“I Had Some Help” by Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

Best Country Song

“The Architect” – Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)

“I Am Not Okay” – Casey Brown, Jason DeFord, Ashley Gorley & Taylor Phillips, songwriters (Jelly Roll)

“I Had Some Help” – Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Smith, Ryan Vojtesak, Morgan Wallen & Chandler Paul Walters, songwriters (Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen)

“TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Best Country Album

COWBOY CARTER by Beyoncé

F-1 Trillion by Post Malone

Deeper Well by Kacey Musgraves

Higher by Chris Stapleton

Whirlwind by Lainey Wilson

Best American Roots Performance

“Blame It On Eve” by Shemekia Copeland

“Nothing In Rambling” by The Fabulous Thunderbirds feat. Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal & Mick Fleetwood

“Lighthouse” by Sierra Ferrell

“The Ballad Of Sally Anne” by Rhiannon Giddens

Best Americana Performance

“YA YA” by Beyoncé

“Subtitles” by Madison Cunningham

“Don’t Do Me Good” by Madi Diaz feat. Kacey Musgraves

“American Dreaming” by Sierra Ferrell

“Runaway Train” by Sarah Jarosz

“Empty Trainload Of Sky” by Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Best American Roots Song

“Ahead Of The Game” – Mark Knopfler, songwriter (Mark Knopfler)

“All In Good Time” – Sam Beam, songwriter (Iron & Wine feat. Fiona Apple)

“All My Friends” – Aoife O’Donovan, songwriter (Aoife O’Donovan)

“American Dreaming” – Sierra Ferrell & Melody Walker, songwriters (Sierra Ferrell)

“Blame It On Eve” – John Hahn & Will Kimbrough, songwriters (Shemekia Copeland)

Best Americana Album

The Other Side by T Bone Burnett

$10 Cowboy by Charley Crockett

Trail Of Flowers by Sierra Ferrell

Polaroid Lovers by Sarah Jarosz

No One Gets Out Alive by Maggie Rose

Tigers Blood by Waxahatchee

Best Bluegrass Album

I Built A World by Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Songs Of Love And Life by The Del McCoury Band

No Fear by Sister Sadie

Live Vol. 1 by Billy Strings

Earl Jam by Tony Trischka

Dan Tyminski: Live From The Ryman by Dan Tyminski

Best Traditional Blues Album

Hill Country Love by Cedric Burnside

Struck Down by The Fabulous Thunderbirds

One Guitar Woman by Sue Foley

Sam’s Place by Little Feat

Swingin’ Live At The Church In Tulsa by The Taj Mahal Sextet

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 by Joe Bonamassa

Blame It On Eve by Shemekia Copeland

Friendlytown by Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour

Mileage by Ruthie Foster

The Fury by Antonio Vergara

Best Folk Album

American Patchwork Quartet by American Patchwork Quartet

Weird Faith by Madi Diaz

Bright Future by Adrianne Lenker

All My Friends by Aoife O’Donovan

Woodland by Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Best Regional Roots Music Album

25 Back To My Roots by Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul

Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival by Big Chief Monk Boudreaux & The Golden Eagles feat. J’Wan Boudreaux

Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival by New Breed Brass Band feat. Trombone Shorty

Kuini by Kalani Pe’a

Stories From The Battlefield by The Rumble feat. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Church Doors” by Yolanda Adams; Donald Lawrence & Sir William James Baptist, songwriters

“Yesterday” by Melvin Crispell III

“Hold On (Live)” by Ricky Dillard

“Holy Hands” by DOE; Jesse Paul Barrera, Jeffrey Castro Bernat, Dominique Jones, Timothy Ferguson, Kelby Shavon Johnson, Jr., Jonathan McReynolds, Rickey Slikk Muzik Offord & Juan Winans, songwriters

“One Hallelujah” by Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton feat. Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr; G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard, Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“Holy Forever (Live)” by Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson feat. CeCe Winans

“Praise” by Elevation Worship feat. Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore; Pat Barrett, Chris Brown, Cody Carnes, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters

“Firm Foundation (He Won’t)” by Honor & Glory feat. Disciple

“In The Name Of Jesus” by JWLKRS Worship & Maverick City Music feat. Chandler Moore; Austin Armstrong, Ran Jackson, Chandler Moore, Sajan Nauriyal, Ella Schnacky, Noah Schnacky & Ilya Toshinskiy, songwriters

“In The Room” by Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard; G. Morris Coleman, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Naomi Raine, songwriters

“That’s My King” CeCe Winans; Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Lloyd Nicks & Jess Russ, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Covered Vol. 1 by Melvin Crispell III

Choirmaster II (Live) by Ricky Dillard

Father’s Day by Kirk Franklin

Still Karen by Karen Clark Sheard

More Than This by CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Heart Of A Human by DOE

When Wind Meets Fire by Elevation Worship

Child Of God by Forrest Frank

Coat Of Many Colors by Brandon Lake

The Maverick Way Complete by Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

Best Roots Gospel Album

The Gospel Sessions, Vol 2 by Authentic Unlimited

The Gospel According To Mark by Mark D. Conklin

Rhapsody by The Harlem Gospel Travelers

Church by Cory Henry

Loving You by The Nelons

Best Latin Pop Album

Funk Generation by Anitta

El Viaje by Luis Fonsi

GARCÍA by Kany García

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran by Shakira

ORQUÍDEAS by Kali Uchis

Best Música Urbana Album

nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana by Bad Bunny

Rayo by J Balvin

FERXXOCALIPSIS by Feid

LAS LETRAS YA NO IMPORTAN by Residente

att. by Young Miko

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Compita del Destino by El David Aguilar

Pa’ Tu Cuerpa by Cimafunk

Autopoiética by Mon Laferte

GRASA by NATHY PELUSO

¿Quién trae las cornetas? by Rawayana

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Diamantes by Chiquis

Boca Chueca, Vol. 1 by Carín León

ÉXODO by Peso Pluma

De Lejitos by Jessi Uribe

Best Tropical Latin Album

MUEVENSE by Marc Anthony

Bailar by Sheila E.

Radio Güira by Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional) by Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

Vacilón Santiaguero by Kiki Valera

Best Global Music Performance

“Raat Ki Rani” by Arooj Aftab

“A Rock Somewhere” by Jacob Collier feat. Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal

“Rise” by Rocky Dawuni

“Bemba Colorá” by Sheila E. feat. Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar

“Sunlight To My Soul” by Angélique Kidjo feat. Soweto Gospel Choir

“Kashira” by Masa Takumi feat. Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung

Best African Music Performance

“Tomorrow” by Yemi Alade

“MMS” by Asake & Wizkid

“Sensational” by Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay

“Higher” by Burna Boy

“Love Me JeJe” by Tems

Best Global Music Album

Alkebulan II by Matt B feat. Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

Paisajes by Ciro Hurtado

Heis by Rema

Historias De Un Flamenco by Antonio Rey

Born In The Wild by Tems

Best Reggae Album

Take It Easy by Collie Buddz

Party With Me by Vybz Kartel

Never Gets Late Here by Shenseea

Bob Marley: One Love – Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe) (Various Artists)

Evolution by The Wailers

Best New Age, Ambient or Chant Album

Break Of Dawn by Ricky Kej

Triveni by Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon

Visions Of Sounds De Luxe by Chris Redding

Opus by Ryuichi Sakamoto

Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn by Anoushka Shankar

Warriors Of Light by Radhika Vekaria

Best Children’s Music Album

Brillo, Brillo! by Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

Creciendo by Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats

My Favorite Dream by John Legend

Solid Rock Revival by Rock For ChildrenWorld Wide Playdate by Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids

Best Comedy Album

Armageddon by Ricky Gervais

The Dreamer by Dave Chappelle

The Prisoner by Jim Gaffigan

Someday You’ll Die by Nikki Glaser

Where Was I by Trevor Noah

Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording

All You Need Is Love: The Beatles In Their Own Words – Guy Oldfield, producer

…And Your Ass Will Follow – George Clinton

Behind The Seams: My Life In Rhinestones – Dolly Parton

Last Sundays In Plains: A Centennial Celebration – Jimmy Carter

My Name Is Barbra – Barbra Streisand

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

The Color Purple (Various Artists)

Deadpool & Wolverine (Various Artists)

Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein –London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Bradley Cooper

Saltburn (Various Artists)

Twisters: The Album (Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

American Fiction – Laura Karpman, composer

Challengers – Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers

The Color Purple – Kris Bowers, composer

Dune: Part Two – Hans Zimmer, composer

Shōgun – Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross & Leopold Ross, composers

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Pinar Toprak, composer

God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla – Bear McCreary, composer

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – John Paesano, composer

Star Wars Outlaws – Wilbert Roget, II, composer

Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord – Winifred Phillips, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” [from Twisters: The Album] – Jessi Alexander, Luke Combs & Jonathan Singleton, songwriters (Luke Combs)

“Better Place” [from TROLLS Band Together] – Amy Allen, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (*NSYNC & Justin Timberlake)

“Can’t Catch Me Now” [from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes] – Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“It Never Went Away” [from American Symphony] – Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Love Will Survive” [from The Tattooist of Auschwitz] – Walter Afanasieff, Charlie Midnight, Kara Talve & Hans Zimmer, songwriters (Barbra Streisand)

Best Music Video

“Tailor Swif” by A$AP Rocky; Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors

“360” by Charli xcx; Aidan Zamiri, video director; Jami Arceo & Evan Thicke, video producers

“Houdini” by Eminem; Rich Lee, video director; Kathy Angstadt, Lisa Arianna & Justin Diener, video producers

“Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar; Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jack Begert, Sam Canter & Jamie Rabineau, video producers

“Fortnight” by Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone; Taylor Swift, video director; Jil Hardin, video producer

Best Music Film

American Symphony (Jon Batiste) – Matthew Heineman, video director; Lauren Domino, Matthew Heineman & Joedan Okun, video producers

June (June Carter Cash) – Kristen Vaurio, video director; Josh Matas, Sarah Olson, Jason Owen, Mary Robertson & Kristen Vaurio, video producers

Kings From Queens (Run DMC) – Kirk Fraser, video director; William H. Masterson III, video producer

Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple (Steven Van Zandt) – Bill Teck, video director; Robert Cotto, David Fisher & Bill Teck, video producers

The Greatest Night In Pop (Various Artists) – Bao Nguyen, video director; Bruce Eskowitz, George Hencken, Larry Klein, Julia Nottingham, Lionel Richie & Harriet Sternberg, video producers

Best Recording Package

The Avett Brothers – Jonny Black & Giorgia Sage, art directors (The Avett Brothers)

Baker Hotel – Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (William Clark Green)

BRAT – Brent David Freaney & Imogene Strauss, art directors (Charli xcx)

F-1 Trillion – Archie Lee Coates IV, Jeffrey Franklin, Blossom Liu, Kylie McMahon & Ana Cecilia Thompson Motta, art directors (Post Malone)

Hounds Of Love The Baskerville Edition – Kate Bush & Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush)

Jug Band Millionaire – Andrew Wong & Julie Yeh, art directors (The Muddy Basin Ramblers)

Pregnancy, Breakdown, And Disease – Lee Pei-Tzu, art director (iWhoiWhoo)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Half Living Things – Patrick Galvin, art director (Alpha Wolf)

Hounds Of Love The Boxes Of Lost At Sea – Kate Bush & Albert McIntosh, art directors (Kate Bush)

In Utero – Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Nirvana)

Mind Games – Simon Hilton & Sean Ono Lennon, art directors (John Lennon)

Unsuk Chin – Takahiro Kurashima & Marek Polewski, art directors (Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker)

We Blame Chicago – Rebeka Arce & Farbod Kokabi, art directors (90 Day Men)

Best Album Notes

After Midnight – Tim Brooks, album notes writer (Ford Dabney’s Syncopated Orchestras)

The Carnegie Hall Concert – Lauren Du Graf, album notes writer (Alice Coltrane)

Centennial – Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists)

John Culshaw – The Art Of The Producer – The Early Years 1948-55 – Dominic Fyfe, album notes writer (John Culshaw)

SONtrack Original De La Película “Al Son De Beno” – Josh Kun, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Best Historical Album

Centennial – Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band And Various Artists)

Diamonds And Pearls: Super Deluxe Edition – Charles F. Spicer, Jr. & Duane Tudahl, compilation producers; Brad Blackwood & Bernie Grundman, mastering engineers (Prince & The New Power Generation)

Paul Robeson – Voice of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, and Victor Recordings – Tom Laskey & Robert Russ, compilation producers; Nancy Conforti & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Paul Robeson)

Pepito Y Paquito – Pepe De Lucía & Javier Doria, compilation producers; Jesús Bola, mastering engineer (Pepe De Lucía And Paco De Lucía)

The Sound Of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording – Super Deluxe Edition) – Mike Matessino & Mark Piro, compilation producers; Steve Genewick & Mike Matessino, mastering engineers (Rodgers & Hammerstein & Julie Andrews)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Algorithm – Dernst Emile II, Michael B. Hunter, Stephan Johnson, Rachel Keen, John Kercy, Charles Moniz & Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Lucky Daye)

Cyan Blue – Jack Emblem, Jack Rochon & Charlotte Day Wilson, engineers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer (Charlotte Day Wilson)

Deeper Well – Craig Alvin, Shawn Everett, Mai Leisz, Todd Lombardo, John Rooney, Konrad Snyder & Daniel Tashian, engineers; Greg Calbi, mastering engineer (Kacey Musgraves)

empathogen – Beatriz Artola, Zach Brown, Oscar Cornejo, Chris Greatti & Mitch McCarthy, engineers; Joe La Porta, mastering engineer (WILLOW)i/o – Tchad Blake, Oli Jacobs, Katie May & Dom Shaw, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Peter Gabriel)

Short n’ Sweet – Bryce Bordone, Julian Bunetta, Serban Ghenea, Jeff Gunnell, Oli Jacobs, Ian Kirkpatrick, Jack Manning, Manny Marroquin, John Ryan & Laura Sisk, engineers; Nathan Dantzler & Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineers (Sabrina Carpenter)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Adams: Girls Of The Golden West – Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (John Adams, Daniela Mack, Ryan McKinny, Paul Appleby, Hye Jung Lee, Elliot Madore, Julia Bullock, Davóne Tines, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Andres: The Blind Banister – Silas Brown, Doron Schachter & Michael Schwartz, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Andrew Cyr, Inbal Segev & Metropolis Ensemble)

Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit – Mark Donahue & John Newton, engineers; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Clear Voices In The Dark – Daniel Shores, engineer; Daniel Shores, mastering engineer (Matthew Guard & Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina – Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, María Dueñas, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Erica Brenner

Christoph Franke

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Dirk Sobotka

Best Immersive Audio Album

Avalon – Bob Clearmountain, immersive mix engineer; Rhett Davies & Bryan Ferry, immersive producers (Roxy Music)

Genius Loves Company – Michael Romanowski, Eric Schilling & Herbert Waltl, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; John Burk, immersive producer (Ray Charles With Various Artists)

Henning Sommerro: Borders – Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)

i/o (In-Side Mix) – Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Brian Eno, Peter Gabriel & Richard Russell, immersive producers (Peter Gabriel)

Pax – Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Ensemble 96 & Current Saxophone Quartet)

Best Instrumental Composition

At Last – Shelton G. Berg, composer (Shelly Berg)

Communion – Christopher Zuar, composer (Christopher Zuar Orchestra)

“I Swear, I Really Wanted To Make A “Rap” Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time” – André 3000, Surya Botofasina, Nate Mercereau & Carlos Niño, composers (André 3000)

“Remembrance” – Chick Corea, composer (Chick Corea & Béla Fleck)

Strands – Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf & Christian Euman)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Baby Elephant Walk – Encore” – Michael League, arranger (Snarky Puppy)

“Bridge Over Troubled Water” – Jacob Collier, Tori Kelly & John Legend, arrangers (Jacob Collier feat. John Legend & Tori Kelly)

“Rhapsody In Blue(Grass)” – Béla Fleck & Ferde Grofé, arrangers (Béla Fleck feat. Michael Cleveland, Sierra Hull, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz & Bryan Sutton)

“Rose Without The Thorns” – Erin Bentlage, Alexander Lloyd Blake, Scott Hoying, A.J. Sealy & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Scott Hoying feat. säje & Tonality)

“Silent Night” – Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“Alma” – Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johanye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje feat. Regina Carter)

“Always Come Back” – Matt Jones, arranger (John Legend)

“b i g f e e l i n g s” – Willow, arranger (WILLOW)

“Last Surprise” (from Persona 5) – Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band feat. Jonah Nilsson & Button Masher)

“The Sound Of Silence” – Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry feat. Sleeping At Last)

Best Orchestral Performance

Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does The Spider Dance – Marin Alsop, conductor (ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra)

Kodály: Háry János Suite; Summer Evening & Symphony In C Major – JoAnn Falletta, conductor (Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra)

Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava, & Lemminkäinen – Susanna Mälkki, conductor (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra)

Stravinsky: The Firebird – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Best Opera Recording

Adams: Girls Of The Golden West – John Adams, conductor; Paul Appleby, Julia Bullock, Hye Jung Lee, Daniela Mack, Elliot Madore, Ryan McKinny & Davóne Tines; Dmitriy Lipay, producer (Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Catán: Florencia En El Amazonas – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Mario Chang, Michael Chioldi, Greer Grimsley, Nancy Fabiola Herrera, Mattia Olivieri, Ailyn Pérez & Gabriella Reyes; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Moravec: The Shining – Gerard Schwarz, conductor; Tristan Hallett, Kelly Kaduce & Edward Parks; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Kansas City Symphony; Lyric Opera Of Kansas City Chorus)

Puts: The Hours – Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Joyce DiDonato, Renée Fleming & Kelli O’Hara; David Frost, producer (Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Saariaho: Adriana Mater – Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor; Fleur Barron, Axelle Fanyo, Nicholas Phan & Christopher Purves; Jason O’Connell, producer (San Francisco Symphony; San Francisco Symphony Chorus; Timo Kurkikangas)

Best Choral Performance

Clear Voices In The Dark – Matthew Guard, conductor (Carrie Cheron, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski & Clare McNamara; Skylark Vocal Ensemble)

A Dream So Bright – Choral Music Of Jake Runestad – Eric Holtan, conductor (Jeffrey Biegel; True Concord Orchestra; True Concord Voices)

Handel: Israel In Egypt – Jeannette Sorrell, conductor (Margaret Carpenter Haigh, Daniel Moody, Molly Netter, Jacob Perry & Edward Vogel; Apollo’s Fire; Apollo’s Singers)

Ochre – Donald Nally, conductor (The Crossing)

Sheehan: Akathist – Elaine Kelly, conductor; Melissa Attebury, Stephen Sands & Benedict Sheehan, chorus masters (Elizabeth Bates, Paul D’Arcy, Tynan Davis, Aine Hakamatsuka, Steven Hrycelak, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Edmund Milly, Fotina Naumenko, Neil Netherly, Timothy Parsons, Stephen Sands, Miriam Sheehan & Pamela Terry; Novus NY; Artefact Ensemble, The Choir Of Trinity Wall Street, Downtown Voices & Trinity Youth Chorus)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Adams, J.L.: Waves & Particles by JACK Quartet

Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 4 And Op. 97, ‘Archduke’ by Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos & Emanuel Ax

Cerrone: Beaufort Scales by Beth Willer, Christopher Cerrone & Lorelei EnsembleHome by Miró Quartet

Rectangles And Circumstance by Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Akiho: Longing by Andy Akiho

Bach: Goldberg Variations by Víkingur Ólafsson

Eastman: The Holy Presence Of Joan D’Arc by Seth Parker Woods; Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)

Entourer by Mak Grgić (Ensemble Dissonance)

Perry: Concerto For Violin & Orchestra by Curtis Stewart; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Orchestra)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Beyond The Years – Unpublished Songs Of Florence Price – Karen Slack, soloist; Michelle Cann, pianist

A Change Is Gonna Come – Nicholas Phan, soloist; Palaver Strings, ensembles

Newman: Bespoke Songs – Fotina Naumenko, soloist; Marika Bournaki, pianist (Nadège Foofat; Julietta Curenton, Colin Davin, Mark Edwards, Nadia Pessoa, Timothy Roberts, Ryan Romine, Akemi Takayama, Karlyn Viña & Garrick Zoeter)

Show Me The Way – Will Liverman, soloist; Jonathan King, pianist

Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder – Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo d’Oro)

Best Classical Compendium

Akiho: BeLonging – Andy Akiho & Imani Winds; Andy Akiho, Sean Dixon & Mark Dover, producers

American Counterpoints – Curtis Stewart; James Blachly, conductor; Blanton Alspaugh, producer

Foss: Symphony No. 1; Renaissance Concerto; Three American Pieces; Ode – JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Bernd Gottinger, producer

Mythologies II – Sangeeta Kaur, Omar Najmi, Hilá Plitmann, Robert Thies & Danaë Xanthe Vlasse; Michael Shapiro, conductor; Jeff Atmajian, Emilio D. Miler, Hai Nguyen, Robert Thies, Danaë Xanthe Vlasse & Kitt Wakeley, producers

Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Casarrubios: Seven For Solo Cello – Andrea Casarrubios, composer (Andrea Casarrubios)

Coleman: Revelry – Valerie Coleman, composer (Decoda)

Lang: Composition As Explanation – David Lang, composer (Eighth Blackbird)

Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina – Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Gustavo Dudamel, Los Angeles Philharmonic & Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Saariaho: Adriana Mater – Kaija Saariaho, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Fleur Barron, Nicholas Phan, Christopher Purves, Axelle Fanyo, San Francisco Symphony Chorus & Orchestra)

ALSO READ: André 3000 Will Skip 2025 Grammys Despite New Blue Sun Nominations