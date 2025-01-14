Home
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
2025 Grammy Awards To Be Held On February 2 As Planned, Will Serve As A Fundraiser Supporting Wildfire Relief

The 2025 Grammy Awards telecast will raise funds to aid wildfire relief efforts and honour the bravery of the first responders who have risked their lives in combating the flames.

The 2025 Grammy Awards will go ahead as planned on February 2, airing live from the venue in Los Angeles.

Despite the ongoing devastation caused by wildfires in the region, the show will not only celebrate music but will also serve as a fundraiser for the relief efforts, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In light of the catastrophic wildfires that have swept through Los Angeles, the Recording Academy has announced that this year’s Grammys will take on a significant new role.

The telecast will raise funds to aid wildfire relief efforts and honour the bravery of the first responders who have risked their lives in combating the flames.

“We mourn the loss of life and destruction that have come to our city in recent days,” adding, “In response to this crisis, we are committed to providing ongoing assistance, including a USD 1 million donation that has already helped raise over USD 2 million in emergency aid to those in need,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, in a letter sent to Academy members, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The show will still take place with Beyoncé leading the nominations with 10 nods.

Other artists who have received multiple nominations include Taylor Swift, Charli XCX, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar, and Chappell Roan.

Mason Jr and Tammy Hurt, the chair of the board of trustees, expressed their deep concern for those affected by the fires and emphasized the importance of the Grammy telecast this year.

“This year’s show will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honouring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours,” they said, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Multiple reports indicate that the Recording Academy had initially considered postponing the event or airing it as a fundraiser, but ultimately decided to proceed with the show as a platform for both celebration and giving back to the community.

(Inputs from ANI)

