2025 Oscars: Highlights Of The 97th Academy Awards – ‘Anora’ Triumphs, Conan O’Brien Shines & Sean Baker Make History

The 97th Academy Awards saw Anora dominate with five wins, Conan O'Brien's witty hosting, and winners delivering powerful speeches on unity and social issues.

The 97th Academy Awards took center stage on March 2, 2025, celebrating the finest achievements in filmmaking. Hosted by comedian Conan O’Brien, the prestigious event honored films that captivated global audiences, from grand spectacles to intimate storytelling.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Major Winners of the Night

Best Picture: Sean Baker’s romantic comedy-drama Anora dominated the evening, clinching the Best Picture award. The film also secured trophies for Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Editing, marking a significant victory.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Best Director: Sean Baker won Best Director for Anora, his third Oscar win. In his heartfelt acceptance speech, Baker emphasized the importance of preserving traditional movie theaters and encouraged filmmakers to continue making films for the big screen.

Best Actor: Adrien Brody claimed his second Academy Award for Best Actor for his compelling performance as László Tóth in The Brutalist, directed by Brady Corbet. He triumphed over strong contenders, including Timothée Chalamet.

Best Actress: Mikey Madison took home Best Actress for her role in Anora, a performance lauded for its emotional depth and complexity. The award was considered a major upset, with Madison surpassing favorite Demi Moore.

Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldaña won Best Supporting Actress for her role in Emilia Pérez. In her emotional speech, she paid tribute to her immigrant parents and expressed gratitude to her husband.

Other Notable Wins

Flow defeated The Wild Robot to win Best Animated Feature.

In the Shadow of the Cypress secured Best Animated Short Film.

Dune: Part Two dominated Best Visual Effects and Best Sound categories.

Wicked won Best Production Design and Costume Design, with Paul Tazewell making history as the first Black recipient of the costume design Oscar.

No Other Land claimed Best Documentary Feature, while The Only Girl in the Orchestra won Best Documentary Short Film.

‘Anora’ Shocks Hollywood with Five Wins

Despite expectations that Wicked would be a crowd-pleaser, the indie film Anora emerged as the biggest winner of the night, taking home five Oscars. The film, which tells the story of a sex worker and the son of a Russian oligarch, defied predictions, marking a historic night for Sean Baker, who became only the second person after Walt Disney to win four Oscars in one night.

Conan O’Brien Delivers Humor and Heart

Conan O’Brien’s hosting skills added a perfect blend of comedy and sincerity to the ceremony. His antics included a playful piano-playing Sandworm and a humorous song-and-dance routine about not wasting time. However, O’Brien also struck a serious tone when addressing the recent wildfires in Los Angeles, highlighting the role of cinema in bringing people together during adversity.

Despite the Academy’s efforts to keep politics at bay, O’Brien subtly jabbed at former President Donald Trump while celebrating Anora’s success. “Two wins already—Americans must be thrilled to finally see someone standing up to a powerful Russian,” he quipped, earning laughter from the audience.

Speeches That Made an Impact

While the Academy aimed for a politics-free evening, winners used their platform to make strong statements:

The four-person Palestinian and Israeli team behind No Other Land called for peace, condemning the impact of Israel’s military actions in Gaza and the West Bank. Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham emphasized, “Our voices are stronger together. There is another way. It’s not too late for peace.”

Adrien Brody used his acceptance speech to denounce systemic oppression, antisemitism, and racism, saying, “I pray for a healthier and more inclusive world. We must not let hate go unchecked.”

Zoe Saldaña celebrated her cultural heritage, marking a historic moment as the first Dominican-origin American to win an Oscar. She dedicated her award to her grandmother, reflecting on her family’s immigrant journey to the United States.

Musical Highlights and Memorable Moments

The night’s performances added grandeur to the ceremony:

Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo delivered a breathtaking performance of Defying Gravity after singing Somewhere Over the Rainbow and Home in tribute to The Wizard of Oz and The Wiz.

Kieran Culkin humorously revisited his Emmys speech, once again jokingly pressuring his wife to have more children after winning Best Supporting Actor.

Lowlights and Show Criticisms

Despite its high points, the nearly four-hour-long ceremony had its share of setbacks. While Wicked delivered a memorable musical moment, the show suffered from pacing issues, lacking evenly spaced performances. The heavily hyped James Bond tribute, featuring Blackpink’s Lisa, Doja Cat, and Raye, did little to maintain audience engagement.

The 97th Academy Awards delivered unexpected wins, heartfelt speeches, and standout performances, making for an eventful evening. While Anora’s triumph and Conan O’Brien’s sharp wit dominated the night, it was the speeches advocating for change and unity that left a lasting impact. As Hollywood moves forward, the Oscars reaffirmed the power of storytelling and the voices behind it.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2025: Priyanka Chopra, Guneet Monga’s Anuja Falls Short As ‘I Am Not A Robot’ Wins Best Live-Action Short