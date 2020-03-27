21 days lockdown: Television star Surbhi Chandna is among the finest actresses who misses no chance of hitting the favorite list of the fans. From her phenomenal acting skills to her hot photos and her talent, Surbhi Chandna is an allrounder and is currently enjoying her self-quarantine time. From quite some days, Sanjivani star is seen trying different aspects like cooking, singing and going live with fans on Instagram.
Now, this won’t be wrong to say that the entire country has now come to a standstill where everyone has a fear of getting infected with COVID-19. The number of positive cases are rising day by day and now it has reached 700 people. Now, during this stressful time, Surbhi Chandna was also seen recalling her memories before this coronavirus outbreak and shared a throwback picture.
Talking about the picture, Surbhi Jyoti is seen dressed in traditional attire with a magenta dupatta and stylish long earrings. With apt makeup and neatly tied up hair, Surbhi Chandna looks flamboyant in the picture.
Not just Surbhi Chandna, many other actors like Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Katrina Kaif and Sargun Mehta are also sharing videos and posts performing various tasks that can be done during this lockdown. Currently, it is very important for the public to practice social distancing as this can only control coronavirus in the country. On the work front, Surbhi Chandna has also appeared in shows like Qubool Hai, Aahat, Ishqbaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi.
Watch out Surbhi Chandna’s other videos here—
View this post on Instagram
After cooking its time to SING 🎤 Koshish Ki Hai Shayad Aapko Accha Lage *runsss* Making the most of my time and what better way to utilise this waqt My heads been spinning over-reading and over- watching about what our world is facing this is the best way to relax the senses .. try you guys #humsafar #pause #staysafe #weareinthistogether
View this post on Instagram
South -indian food is my Life and here shash is making my favourite on my request and i plan to surprise her .. help her while she makes those soft fluffy idlis from her home-made batter.. these times will always be special since i am doing something I haven’t in a very long time.. spending this beautiful moment with my amo @shashi_cp She’s usually struggling almost everyday making all my fav healthy food to ensure i am fed well at work or post shoot and now is the time to make it special for the fam #letsmakethemostofit #timewithfamily Shot by – my talented dadu @chandnacp