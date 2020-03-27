21 days lockdown: Television star Surbhi Chandna is among the finest actresses who misses no chance of hitting the favorite list of the fans. From her phenomenal acting skills to her hot photos and her talent, Surbhi Chandna is an allrounder and is currently enjoying her self-quarantine time. From quite some days, Sanjivani star is seen trying different aspects like cooking, singing and going live with fans on Instagram.

Now, this won’t be wrong to say that the entire country has now come to a standstill where everyone has a fear of getting infected with COVID-19. The number of positive cases are rising day by day and now it has reached 700 people. Now, during this stressful time, Surbhi Chandna was also seen recalling her memories before this coronavirus outbreak and shared a throwback picture.

Talking about the picture, Surbhi Jyoti is seen dressed in traditional attire with a magenta dupatta and stylish long earrings. With apt makeup and neatly tied up hair, Surbhi Chandna looks flamboyant in the picture.

Not just Surbhi Chandna, many other actors like Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Katrina Kaif and Sargun Mehta are also sharing videos and posts performing various tasks that can be done during this lockdown. Currently, it is very important for the public to practice social distancing as this can only control coronavirus in the country. On the work front, Surbhi Chandna has also appeared in shows like Qubool Hai, Aahat, Ishqbaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi.

