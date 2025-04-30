Home
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Live Tv
21 Years Of Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Main Hoon Na’, Netflix Shares A Comic Post

In its post, Netflix wrote: “It’s been 21 years since Main Hoon Na released, and we are still asking ‘Kiska hai ye tumko intezaar, main hoon na.’ And I think that’s beautiful.”

It’s been 21 years since Main Hoon Na hit the big screens, and the film remains as memorable today as it was in 2004. Marking this milestone, Netflix took to social media platform X to celebrate the occasion with a dash of humour and nostalgia.

The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, was a unique blend of action, college drama, and family emotion. Directed by Farah Khan, the movie became an instant hit, known for its catchy music, sharp editing, and a storyline that connected with audiences across age groups.

About The Film:

Apart from SRK’s stellar performance, the film is remembered for its ensemble cast including Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao, and Suniel Shetty as the antagonist. Over the years, the film’s dialogues, songs, and scenes have remained a part of pop culture — quoted, parodied, and cherished.

Main Hoon Na is a 2004 Hindi-language action-drama film directed by Farah Khan in her directorial debut. Blending patriotism with college romance and family emotions, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan as Major Ram, an Indian Army officer on an undercover mission to protect a general’s daughter while secretly trying to reunite with his estranged family. Set against the backdrop of a peace project between India and Pakistan, the film balances action sequences with heartfelt storytelling and light-hearted moments. With memorable performances by Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao, and Suniel Shetty, and a soundtrack that became instantly popular, Main Hoon Na remains a beloved Bollywood classic known for its emotional depth, stylized presentation, and enduring entertainment value.

Did You Know?

Main Hoon Na was indeed shot in St. Paul’s School in Darjeeling, one of the oldest and most prestigious boarding schools in India. The picturesque hilltop campus, colonial architecture, and scenic backdrop of the Himalayas provided the perfect setting for the college scenes in the film. The school’s iconic structures added charm and character to the story, especially in scenes involving Shah Rukh Khan and the other students. This filming location became instantly recognizable and has since attracted many Bollywood fans and tourists.

Two decades on, Main Hoon Na continues to enjoy a strong fan following, with viewers streaming it repeatedly for its feel-good vibe. Netflix’s light-hearted tribute serves as a reminder of the timeless appeal of Bollywood’s blend of drama and emotion — something Main Hoon Na delivered in full measure.

Watch The Trailer :

