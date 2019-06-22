Hum Aapke Hain Koun, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, was first released in 1994 and this year the movie complete 25 years. On this occasion, Madhuri Dixit Nane performed at her hit number Maye Ni Maye.

One does not realize how fast the years have gone by as Bollywood celebrates 25 years of the 1994 Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! To commemorate the silver jubilee of Hum Aapke Hain Koun Actress Madhuri Dixit who was the female lead in the movie performed the hit number Maye Ni Maye at the Zee Cine Awards on Tuesday.

The actress stepped into her role as Nisha Choudary, as she walked into the stage clad in a Yellow kurta-salwar, with a mangtika and made the whole audience go nostalgic as she recreated the moment with her stunning dance moves. Madhuri began her performance by playing the guitar, as she had done in the original movie and who doesn’t remember the tune of the strumming of the guitar from the movie.

The popular Maye Ni Maye song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar, and the lyrics were written by Dev Kohli. Another popular number from the movie is also Didi Tera Devar Deewana which also became a legendary song in the Bollywood industry.

Hum Aapke Hain Kaun had made 2 billion at the box office and Madhuri Dixit played Salman khans love interest in the movie. Hum Aapke Hain Kaun is credited as being the defining moment in the Hindi cinema’s history and the movie bagged several awards.

Madhuri even took on to Instagram to share a picture of her from the Zee Cine Award function. She looked amazing in the Black Dress as she walked onto the red carpet in the evening. Currently, Madhuri Dixit Nene is enjoying her vacations in Italy with her family.

