25 years of Hum Aapke Hai Koun: Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit celebrated 25 years of Hum Aapke Hai Koun on Saturday at an event in Mumbai. In a video going viral from the event, the duo can be seen dancing on Pehla Pehla Pyaar song.

Hum Aapke Hai Koun gave Bollywood one of the most hit Jodis of Bollywood, i.e Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. Released in 1994, the film has completed 25 years but it still remains etched to everyone’s fond memories. To commemorate the occasion, the team of Hum Aapke Hai Koun including the lead pair came together on Saturday night in Mumbai for a special screening of the film.

At the film screening, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit also slow danced on the romantic track titled Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai. While Madhuri looked stunning in a black and pink floral saree, Salman transformed all of us to the 90s dressed in a blue shirt and black pants. The video of Madhuri and Salman dancing on Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai is going viral on social media as fans praise the chemistry between them.

On Hum Aapke Hai Koun completing 25 years, Madhuri Dixit recently said that a film being remembered by people for 25 years is a rare occurrence. It was very lucky for her and she feels very people. She recalled that when the film released, there were a lot of people who said it is just a song cassette. However, after some time, there was such a huge crowd outside Liberty cinema. Madhuri added that even now she comes across kids wearing the purple saree from Didi Tera Dewar and the red and green dress from Joote Do Paise Lo.

Workwise, Salman Khan, who recently delivered a box office hit with Bharat, will be seen in upcoming films like Dabangg 3 alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Inshallah alongside Alia Bhatt, Kick 2 and the Hindi remake of Korean film Veteran. He is also producing dance reality show Nach Baliye. Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in Kalank that flopped at the box office. She is yet to announce her next film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App