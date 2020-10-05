Actor Bobby Deol on Monday expressed his gratitude and penned an emotional and overwhelming message as he celebrated 25 years in the industry. Alongside the note, the 'Soldier' star shared a picture of himself that was made by colliding the poster of his films.

Marking the silver jubilee anniversary in the show business, actor Bobby Deol on Monday expressed his gratitude in the form of a heartfelt post. The ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’ star took to Twitter and penned an emotional and overwhelming message as he celebrated a landmark in the industry. “It’s been 25 years at the movies for me… A journey that started in October of 1995..The one thing these 25 years have taught me is, to never give up; always bounce back and keep moving ahead!” tweeted Bobby.

Alongside the note, the ‘Soldier’ star shared a picture of himself that was made by colliding the poster of his films. The picture read, ’25 Years of Lights Camera Action. Humbled and grateful.’ Elaborating further, he added, “Looking forward to another 25 years with my colleagues at the movies with a promise to be worthy of all your love and support and to entertain you till my end credits don’t roll out!.”

Actor Bobby Deol is all set to make his digital debut with Prakash Jha’s upcoming MX Player-based series ‘Aashram.’

Deol shared the first look of the series on Instagram with a motion poster of the show featuring him in a fierce role.

It's been 25 years at the movies for me.. A journey that started in October of 1995.. an overwhelming and emotional one. I proudly say, I've seen the highs and the lows. The one thing these 25 years have taught me is, to never give up; always bounce back and keep moving ahead! pic.twitter.com/eiX3k1I4VU — Bobby Deol (@thedeol) October 5, 2020

“Here is the first look of Aashram, I am looking forward to seeing it together with you all on August 28, 2020, only on MX Player,” he wrote in the caption. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the show also stars actors Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar and Adhyayan Suman.

Looking forward to another 25 years with my colleagues at the movies with a promise to be worthy of all your love and support and to entertain you till my end credits roll out! — Bobby Deol (@thedeol) October 5, 2020

