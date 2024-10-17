26 Years Of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’: Behind-The-Scenes Moments Shared By Sana Saeed

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' has just completed 26 years, and to celebrate the occasion, Sana Saeed, who played little Anjali in the film, shared some adorable behind-the-scenes pictures.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, Sana posted pictures featuring Rani Mukerji and Salman Khan.

One of the pictures shows Sana sharing a warm hug with Shah Rukh Khan, bringing back memories of the movie’s iconic moments. Another picture shows them posing together, reminding fans of the special bond they shared in the film.

Along with the pictures, the actress also added a sweet note, saying that she had created some of the most beautiful memories as a “very tiny but very lucky hooman.”

“Every year I get a sweet little reminder of some of the most beautiful memories I got to create as a very tiny but very lucky hooman. I am absolutely thrilled to have gotten the opportunity to work with simply The Best!!!! Thank you from my heart to everyone that helped create this beautiful film and every one of you that has sent us so much love over the years,” read her Instagram post.

Featuring the dynamic trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, the film remains a beloved classic in Indian cinema.

‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, released in 1998, was not just a film; it was seen as a cultural phenomenon.

Apart from the lead cast, the flick also starred Salman Khan, Archana Puran Singh, Anupam Kher, and Johny Lever.

The movie proved to be a trendsetter of the ’90s. From cementing the trend of gifting friendship bands on Friendship Day to SRK’s ‘cool’ pendant and Anjali’s bob-cut, the film set the pace for many new trends.

To commemorate this special milestone, Karan Johar took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a nostalgic video filled with behind-the-scenes moments that captured the essence of his directorial debut.

He reminisced about the charm of the ’90s with a playful caption: “Of cool neck chains, neon shirts, pink headbands, summer camp with only dancing involved, wishing on toota taaras, cheating in basketball, dosti that turns into pyaar and characters that live through time and beyond!!”

He expressed gratitude for the incredible cast and crew, reflecting on the joy of maintaining that same spirit 26 years later.

With numerous awards and accolades under its belt, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ continues to resonate with audiences, reminding people of the enduring power of love and friendship.

(With ANI Inputs)

