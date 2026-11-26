Eighteen years after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the courage of the people who stood their ground during the tragedy continues to be remembered. While police officers and NSG commandos fought the terrorists, doctors, nurses, hotel employees and other ordinary people worked under extraordinary circumstances to protect lives.

Over the years, filmmakers have revisited different sides of the attacks through films and web series. Some focus on the security forces who led the rescue operations, while others bring attention to the hospital staff and hotel employees who helped people survive the siege. On the 18th anniversary of the attacks, here are seven films and web series that revisit the tragedy and remember the people whose courage became part of its story.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata (2026)

The 2026 film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata shifts attention from armed forces personnel to the nurses and hospital staff who worked to save lives during the attacks. Directed by Manoj Tapadia, the film is based on events at Mumbai’s Cama and Albless Hospital on the night of November 26, 2008. Kangana Ranaut plays Gita Madhav Gandhare, a senior nurse who, along with her colleagues and the hospital’s security staff, tries to protect patients and keep the facility safe as the terror unfolds outside.

The film brings forward the lesser-discussed contribution of medical workers who continued their duties amid the danger. It is a tribute to the courage shown inside hospital corridors that night.

Major (2022)

Major tells the story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG officer who lost his life during the operation to rescue people held hostage at Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. Adivi Sesh portrays the Army officer in the biographical action drama directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. The film traces Unnikrishnan’s life, from his childhood and decision to join the armed forces to the final operation during the 26/11 attacks.

The film remembers his courage and sacrifice during the rescue mission, bringing the story of one of the most widely remembered heroes of the attacks to the screen.

State Of Siege: 26/11 (2020)

The web series State Of Siege: 26/11 focuses on the NSG commandos who were deployed to Mumbai to neutralise the terrorists and rescue hostages. Based on journalist Sandeep Unnithan’s book Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11, the series depicts the challenges faced by the security forces during the operation. It follows their efforts as they respond to the attacks at different locations across the city.

The series offers a look at the risks taken by the commandos during the operation and the difficult decisions involved in bringing the siege to an end.

Hotel Mumbai (2018)

Directed by Anthony Maras, Hotel Mumbai revisits the siege at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel through the experiences of its employees and guests. The film follows hotel staff members who put themselves in danger while trying to protect guests trapped inside the building. Dev Patel plays a hotel employee, while Anupam Kher portrays the hotel’s renowned chef, Hemant Oberoi.

Rather than focusing only on the security operation, the film highlights the courage and quick thinking of people working at the hotel, many of whom risked their lives to help others escape.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 (2021)

While several productions have focused on the Taj Hotel siege and the NSG operation, Mumbai Diaries 26/11 tells the story from inside a hospital. The medical drama follows doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers at the fictional Bombay General Hospital as they deal with the sudden influx of injured people during the attacks.

Starring Mohit Raina and Konkona Sen Sharma, the series explores the pressure faced by medical professionals as they attempt to save lives despite limited resources and the threat unfolding around them. It also highlights the emotional toll of working through a crisis of that scale.

The Attacks Of 26/11 (2013)

Directed by Ram Gopal Varma, The Attacks Of 26/11 reconstructs the events of the Mumbai terror attacks, including the terrorists’ entry into the city, the attacks at different locations and the investigation that followed. Nana Patekar portrays police officer Rakesh Maria, who played a key role in the investigation. The film also depicts Ajmal Kasab, the lone attacker captured alive by the police, played by Sanjeev Jaiswal.

The film takes a more direct approach to the events and the police response, offering a dramatized account of the investigation and the tragedy that unfolded across Mumbai.

Prahaar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam (2026)

The 2026 film Prahaar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam explores another important part of the aftermath of the 26/11 attacks: the legal battle that followed. Rajkummar Rao portrays public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, who represented the prosecution in the trial of Ajmal Kasab. The film, directed by Avinash Arun, revisits the courtroom proceedings and the efforts to secure justice after the attacks.

Unlike films centred on the night of the siege itself, Prahaar looks at the legal process that followed and the role played by the prosecution in the case.

The film adds another perspective to the stories surrounding 26/11, taking the narrative from the rescue operations to the courtroom.

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