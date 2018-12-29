29 years have been completed and the magic of Maine Pyaar Kiya's characters Prem and Suman is still alive. The latest photograph shared by Bhagyashree is a proof. Bhagyasharee took to Twitter to share a memorable click.

Salman Khan and Bhagyashree starrer-Maine Pyaar Kiya has completed 29 years. Bhagyashree took to Twitter to share a photograph of hers and Salman Khan. In the caption, Bhagyashree wrote that 29 years have flown by and love still makes the world go round. The picture is simply a feast to the eyes for Maine Pyaar Kiya fans. Bhagyashree looks beautiful with Salman Khan in this memorable click. This photograph will definitely refresh your memories.

The romantic drama Maine Pyar Kiya sewed a beautiful love story of Prem and Suman. Salman Khan essayed the role of Prem and Bhagyashree played the role of Suman. Directed by Sooraj Barjatiya, Maine Pyaar Kiya was released on 29th December 1989 and collected around Rs 28 crore at the Box office and became one of the highest grosser films of the year.

Bhagyashree made her debut with Salman Khan in 1989 blockbuster. Later, Bhagyashree was featured in Paayal, Laut Aao Trisha, Patwardhan and Tyagi. Bhagyashree exchanged her wedding vows with businessman Himalaya Dasani in 1990. Later, she left her Bollywood career. In 1991, the couple was blessed with a baby boy Abhimanyu.

