3 Idiots 2 Cast Confirmed: Aamir Khan, R Madhavan And Sharman Joshi Return, Rajkumar Hirani Reveals What He Is Writing

Rajkumar Hirani has finally come up with one of the clearest updates on the widely anticipated sequel of 3 Idiots. The film-maker has stated that the film is now being scripted, and if the sequel is produced, then it would involve the same principal cast. Hence, one can assume that Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi would be playing the characters of Rancho, Farhan, and Raju.

However, there is a vital detail here that needs to be mentioned, and that is: The sequel of 3 Idiots is not fully confirmed. According to Hirani, the film can only be produced if the screenplay reaches the level where he feels that the story is perfect.

Is 3 Idiots 2 Confirmed?

A sequel to 3 Idiots is actively being developed, but it has not yet been formally locked for production. Hirani said the story is currently being written and that discussions around the film will only move ahead once the script reaches the right stage. His comments suggest that the sequel is much more than just an idea, but it is still dependent on the final screenplay.

Who Will Return In The 3 Idiots 2 Cast?

As per Hirani, the cast is going to be unchanged. This means that Aamir Khan, who is set to reprise his role as Rancho, R. Madhavan who will play Farhan and Sharman Joshi, who will play Raju, are all set to come back into the fray. The original movie also had Kareena Kapoor Khan in the role of Pia and Boman Irani as Viru Sahastrabuddhe or as Virus.

What Will 3 Idiots 2 Be About?

The sequel is not going to take the trio of Rancho, Farhan, and Raju back to their days at college. According to Hirani, the film’s setting is supposed to be about 20 years down the line from the original movie and will focus on what has transpired in the lives of these people since then.

This means that the sequel will be set in an entirely new world compared to its predecessor. In the first 3 Idiots, there were three engineering students struggling with the demands of college education, friendships, expectations of family and a rigid educational setup. After two decades, these characters are likely to be struggling with their career, family life and adult pressures. The plot of the film has not been revealed by Hirani so far, but the fact that the film is set 20 years later is a clear indication of the kind of film it will be.

Rajkumar Hirani Says The Story Was Not Originally Written As A Sequel

One of the most exciting aspects of the 3 Idiots sequel update is the conception of the story itself. According to Hirani, he and his team were originally working on a totally separate story and did not have any intentions at all of writing a sequel to 3 Idiots. While writing, however, they found out that the story they were creating would work well for the characters from 3 Idiots.

In order to explain this more fully, Hirani compared their experience to the one when they created Lage Raho Munna Bhai. As Hirani explains, even the second Munna Bhai movie was not intended to be a sequel. They were working on another story when they realized that it works well with Munna and Circuit.

Why Is Hirani Being Careful About 3 Idiots 2?

It seems that the director is not interested in producing the movie sequel due to the immense popularity of the previous film. Indeed, he has said several times that the story should be worth returning with the same characters again.

This is particularly relevant for the film 3 Idiots, since this movie continues to be one of the most beloved Hindi films in the last couple of decades. The film was released in 2009 and became immensely successful both commercially and culturally. It made Rancho, Farhan, and Raju very recognizable characters.

However, at least there are two main things that fans can expect from the new film: first, the same characters are expected to appear again; secondly, the story will happen 20 years after their graduation. It remains to be seen whether 3 Idiots 2 will be finally made.

ALSO READ: Why Did Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Move To London? Madhuri Dixit’s Husband Dr Shriram Nene Reveals What They Wanted