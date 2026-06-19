3 Idiots Sequel Update: Rajkumar Hirani Drops Major Hints, From Plot To Cast Here Is All We Know

3 Idiots Sequel: It has been 17 years since we all watched Aamir Khan as Rancho and sang All is well with him or gathered the habit of saying all is well when things go south. If you have watched 3 Idiots, I am sure you were always wondering, is there going to be a part 2? And if you were, the answer is ‘Yes’. Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan have admitted to it and I have answers to all of your questions.

From Campus Halls to Mid-Life Hurdles

Forget the lecture hall setting of ICE because the sequel is taking things to an altogether different place. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter India, in a recent interview, Rajkumar Hirani has said that the movie would begin 15 to 20 years after the events of the original movie.

The story does not focus on going back in time to their days at college but instead would concentrate on how they handle real life as middle-aged men. They would be struggling with the problems of being married, having kids, and handling the “mid-life crisis.” As stated by Hirani, “All they are going through now is mid-life crisis and so we will have to see what next?”

What message does the sequel have?

It is a masterpiece of combining business humor with criticism of the educational system of the country. Asked whether he would continue criticizing something in his movie in the sequel, Hirani did not hesitate and said that the sequel will “Of course,” give us a “big one” – a strong theme.



The actor himself was very satisfied after listening to the narration. Aamir Khan says, “The story is very good. It has the same humor and an unusual story.” He is looking forward to playing the character Phunsukh Wangdu again.

3 Idiots Sequel’s Cast

Despite the screenplay being developed further, it is believed that the main group will gather once again. It is predicted that Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi will continue playing their inseparable friends. Another character whose participation in the film is much anticipated by the fans is Kareena Kapoor Khan. However, it is unclear whether other favorite characters such as “Virus” (Boman Irani) or “Chatur” (Omi Vaidya) will make a return.

It was also rumoured recently that some new members could join the team to bring about some changes to its dynamics.



What We Know So Far

If you are wondering about the screenplay, Rajkumar Hirani and screenwriter Abhijat Joshi are still working on it and we can expect the movie to start shooting in between late 2026 to mid 2027. The movie will feature a combination of the same old, sarcastic comedy of the previous movie along with an adult point of view. The movie takes place fifteen years down the line and does not feature college life any more.

Although there is speculation regarding the release date of the movie, both Hirani and Khan have confirmed that the movie is still in its development stages and that developing the screenplay is currently their priority. At the moment, “the idiots” are back and with them comes a whole lot of new lessons to learn.

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