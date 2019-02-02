Anushka Sharma Instagram photos: The diva of Bollywood Anushka Sharma is known for giving many hits, such as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Dil Dhadakne Do, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sanju. Here are a couple of photos of the diva's that depict the beauty's style, grace and talent, which were mostly shared by her on her official Instagram page.

Anushka Sharma Instagram photos: Bollywood actress and the current diva Anushka Sharma is not just best actress but also the best dancer. The diva has given many hits to Bollywood and has received several awards. Here is an assortment of photos the diva shared with her fans and followers on Instagram, which has followers in millions. The diva is always in news for posting photos with her cute hubby Virat Kohli, even Mr Kohli does the same. Their PDA is so visible that fans just can’t stop stalking him.

Though many people the diva is rising star, her fans perhaps do not know that the diva was in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya and was raised in Banglore. She decided to become a full-time model in Mumbai. After pursuing modelling, she made her debut with romantic film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in 2008, in which she shared the screen with the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan. Following which, the diva’s assignments were full of excitement and success.

Here popular films are Band Baaja Baaraat, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Dil Dhadakne Do, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Sanju and many others, the list goes on. Here are a couple of photos that depict the beauty’s style, grace and talent, which were mostly shared by her on her official Instagram page.

The beauty is also is a staunch supporter of gender equality and animal rights. Recently, she also started her new venture called Clean Slate Films. She was earlier in news for getting hitched cricketer Virat Kholi. We are surely the diva is working on many big projects, which will be in news with time.

