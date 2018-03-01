3 Storeys that deals with life in this small community of a lively chawl in Mumbai which is not quite what it seems is all set to release on March 9. A playful and moving study of intricately intertwined lives of Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Sharman Joshi and Renuka Sahane, the film depicts loves lost, avenged and forbidden. A new teaser and poster were released by Taran Adarsh today.

3 Storeys is one of the anticipated movies this month which releases next week on March 9, 2018. The movie is a thriller drama directed by Arjun Mukerjee starring Richa Chadha, Pulkit Samrat, Sharman Joshi and Renukha Sahane and produced by Priya Sreedharan, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Farhan Akhtar. The story pans over the course of three acts, dark secrets and past regrets are revealed, and it becomes clear that life in this small community of a lively chawl in Mumbai is not quite what it seems. A playful and moving study of intricately intertwined lives, the film depicts loves lost, avenged and forbidden.

Ritesh Sidhwani was asked why he chose 3 Storeys after a commercial film like Fukrey Returns. Sidhwani said, “No, this film was done much before Fukrey Returns. We were waiting for the right time to release the film. I have been getting a lot of questions about the story of this particular movie, which is very different, but I don’t know what the definition of commercial cinema is. Was Fukrey… commercial and did anyone expect it does that well? I mean no one can say that. We did a film in 2006 called Honeymoon Travels and nobody at that time thought that we were talking about the packaged honeymoon and nobody thought that Kahaani (2012) would be commercial, so I feel it’s about the story and the content and I think films automatically find their own commerce, platform and people.”

ALSO READ: Baaghi 2 song Mundiyan: A new version of Mundiyan tu bach ke comes out right before Holi

Here's a glimpse of #3Storeys… 9 March 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/VVXLhEyQ2n — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2018

Biz analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted out a new poster along with a new clip from the movie which shows Pulkit Samrat and Renuka Sahane in conversation about the diamonds. The movie is all set to release alongside Hate Story 4, Daas Dev and Baa Baa Black Sheep which will make it a race to the top of the box-office collection especially with Anushka Sharma’s Pari releasing tomorrow.

9 March 2018 release… Check out the eye-catching posters of #3Storeys. pic.twitter.com/uVPn5nQIgO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 1, 2018

ALSO READ: Pari box office predictions: Anushka Sharma’s horror flick to hit Rs. 10 crore on opening day

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh’s Simmba and Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 to face a box office clash?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App