The much-awaited trailer of 3 Storeys by Excel Entertainment was released by the makers on Wednesday. The film starring Sharman Joshi, Renuka Shahane and Masumeh Makhija exploring the stories of people living on the three different storeys of a chawl, 3 Storeys also seems to be dealing with love, betrayal and everything in between with its different narratives. The two-minute long clip also shows a sneak peek into the past of its characters making us even more curious to watch the entire film. Powerful dialogues, brilliant performance and a captivating storyline, this film seems to have it all.

‘3 Storeys’ is a suspense thriller that follows three fascinatingly captivating stories of different people living in a chawl. Helmed by debutante director Arjun Mukherjee, ‘3 Storeys’ is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Priya Sreedharan and features a talented cast of actors like Sharman Joshi, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha and Renuka Shahane in prominent roles. 3 Storeys is slated to release on March 9, 2018, and is one of the most anticipated films of this year.