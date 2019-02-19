3 years of Neerja Movie: Taking to her official Instagram handle Sonam Kapoor revealed about how did Neerja Bhanot's mother reacted to the biographical thriller film. The movie was based on Neerja Bhanot, who gave her life to save passengers on Pan Am Flight 73, which was hijacked by terrorists in Karachi, Pakistan, on September 5, 1986.

3 years of Neerja Movie: Sonam Kapoor started her acting career back in 2007 with Saawariya opposite debutant Ranbir Kapoor, but got her breakthrough with romantic comedy I Hate Luv Stories. In her 12 year long acting career Sonam has done many movies among which some were commercial failures and some made her a Bollywood sensation! One such movie of the actor was Neerja which was a biographical thriller helmed by Ram Madhvani and written by Saiwyn Quadras and Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh.

As the movie turns 3 today Sonam Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to share some inside details from the film! In the video shared by the diva, she is posing along with Neerja Bhanot’s mother and has revealed how did she feel when she saw the film for the very first time. The first thing Rama aunty (Neerja’s mother) said- Yeh toh meri ladoo hai. Sonam has captioned her post When you do a movie that is based on such reality and pain and is based on heroism and love. It is truly overwhelming. The post has garnered 148k views in just an hour and the count seems unstoppable! Take a look at the video here:

On the professional front, Sonam was last seen in Ek ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The movie didn’t do well at the box office as it focused on a very sensitive topic of same-sex relationship.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More