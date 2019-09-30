Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Paras Chhabra: From hot photos to girlfriends and affairs, here is all the information needed on Splitsvilla 5 winner and television personality Paras Chhabra.

Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Paras Chhabra: Spectacular looks, dashing personality and pretty as hell, Paras Chhabra is one handsome hunk who has entered the Bigg Boss season 13 house this year. From winning Splitsvilla 5 to making his television debut with Badho Bahu, Hamari Adhuri Kahani and many more is all set to achieve big with Bigg Boss Season 13.

Apart from modeling, and his television serials, Paras made his entry into Bollywood with musical thriller M3- Midsummer Midnight Mumbai opposite Sara Khan and Pooja Thakur and became a household name after his appearance as Raavan in Vighnaharta Ganesh. Born and brought up in Delhi, Paras Chhabra was last seen in a short film Jaan Lain Tak and as he enters the Bigg Boss season 13 house, there is a lot to expect from Paras. The 29-year-old is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 65 kgs, a regular fitness freak, Paras love to workout and his Instagram profile is a proof of his 6 pack abs and his sculpted body.

On the relationship front, he was earlier dating Sara Khan, his costar from M3- Midsummer Midnight Mumbai, Pavitra Punia from Naagin and now is in a relationship with Aksanha Puri and keeps sharing photos with her on his official Instagram handle. The duo has tattoos of each other names, so maybe this was is serious. Well, these handsome hunk Paras Chhabra will face tough competition from Colours ka Beta, Siddharth Shukla, known for his work in Balika Vadhu, and model Asim Riaz, another eye candy of the season, only with time we would see who is set to win the Bigg Boss season 13.

The actor apart from signing movies, television shows, and winning reality shows has also featured in commercials of Loreal Hair, Bella Madona Salon, Lagan, Parker, and Dennis. Belonging from a Punjabi family, Paras is a hardworking guy who has entered the Bigg Boss season 13 house to win the big screen.

