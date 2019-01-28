Ram Lakhan, starring Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit is an all-time audience's favourite film. As the film crosses 30 years of the film release, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit have released a video in which the duo can be seen dancing on Ram Lakhan's hit songs My Name Is Lakhan and Bada Dukh Dina O Ramji. Interestingly, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit are all set to reunite on-screen after 19 years in the upcoming film Total Dhamaal.

Films come and go every weekend but a few films remain itched to our memories and rule the hearts of fans. One such film is none other than Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit-starrer Ram Lakhan. As the film completes 30 years of release, the two actors found an adorable way to celebrate the special occasion and it is now breaking the Internet. In a video shared by Madhuri on her official Instagram account, the on-screen couple can be dancing to the tunes of Bada Dukh Dina O Ramji followed by My Name Is Lakhan.

Sharing the video with her fans and followers, Madhuri wrote in the caption that dancing on the song brings back so many memories and added that it was absolutely fabulous working in the film. Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, shared a photo recreating his ‘My Name Is Lakhan’ hook step. Penning down his feelings in the caption, the actor stated that Ram Lakhan is one film that continues to bring a smile on everyone’s face and make one break into a dance.

Helmed by Subhash Ghai, Ram Lakhan starred Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Dimple Kapadia, Jackie Shroff, Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher and many more. The film proved to be a turning point in Madhuri Dixit’s career and placed her among the top ranks of female Bollywood actors.

Interestingly, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit are all set to reunite on the big screen after 19 years in the upcoming film Total Dhamaal. The trailer of the film, which was released recently, has garnered a mixed response on social media. Total Dhamaal is slated to hit the theatrical screens on February 22, 2019.

