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Home > Entertainment News > 35 Years Later, Kumar Sanu Sings ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye’ Before Premanand Maharaj; Viral Video Wins Hearts

35 Years Later, Kumar Sanu Sings ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye’ Before Premanand Maharaj; Viral Video Wins Hearts

Legendary Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu visited spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj at his Vrindavan ashram. A viral video capturing Sanu singing his timeless 1990 cult hit "Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye" before the saint has touched millions online, drawing warm reactions and spiritual reflections.

Kumar Sanu with Premanand Ji, Image Credits - YouTube
Kumar Sanu with Premanand Ji, Image Credits - YouTube

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 22:19 IST

Melody king Kumar Sanu recently visited Premanand Maharaj at his Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram in Vrindavan and stirred deep nostalgia across social media with his melodic voice. During the meeting, the famous playback singer sang his 1990 classic song “Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye”. The soulful moment quickly went viral on social media with fans celebrating the perfect blend of the music with spirituality.

What happened when Kumar Sanu visited Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan?

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Sanu Kumar became part of the list of famous personalities who have visited Vrindavan for blessings from Premanand Maharaj along with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Sanu Kumar was welcomed at the ashram and introduced by the aide to the saint as the legend who had sung more than 27,000 songs in his lifetime.

The musician sang lines of “Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye” while sitting in front of the holy saint with folded hands. After performing his song, he said that simply being there and meeting the saint was all he needed, and he sought blessings to carry on with his art sincerely.

“I just came to seek your blessings. Please bless me so that I can continue doing my work properly and serve through my voice.” — Kumar Sanu

What spiritual wisdom did Premanand Maharaj share with the singer?

With all the love he received for the performance, Premanand Maharaj expressed his appreciation to Sanu for his contributions over the years to Indian society and explained his immense popularity by the good things he had done in his previous births.

He suggested to Sanu that he must use his time left in this world towards performing good services for others.

“You must have done great penance in your past life to achieve such fame and win the hearts of the masses. But remember, our breaths are precious. Even all the wealth accumulated over 50 years cannot buy back a single breath. Use this gift to chant the divine name, serve society, and ensure your spiritual trajectory remains high.” — Premanand Maharaj

Why does ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye’ remain an enduring cult classic?

Released in 1990 as a part of action-thriller movie Jurm by Mahesh Bhatt, “Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye” is one of the most popular songs from the Hindi film industry which celebrates the support that comes with friendship. Written by Indeevar and composed by Rajesh Roshan the song came to life in the voice of Kumar Sanu and Sadhana Sargam.

Even though it has been more than 35 years, this song is loved by all no matter the age and when it was performed from Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan it struck a chord with all that music is not just for entertainment, but it reaches far beyond to touch spirituality as well.

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35 Years Later, Kumar Sanu Sings ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye’ Before Premanand Maharaj; Viral Video Wins Hearts
Tags: entertainment newsPremanand Ji Maharaj

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35 Years Later, Kumar Sanu Sings ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye’ Before Premanand Maharaj; Viral Video Wins Hearts

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35 Years Later, Kumar Sanu Sings ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye’ Before Premanand Maharaj; Viral Video Wins Hearts

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35 Years Later, Kumar Sanu Sings ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye’ Before Premanand Maharaj; Viral Video Wins Hearts
35 Years Later, Kumar Sanu Sings ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye’ Before Premanand Maharaj; Viral Video Wins Hearts
35 Years Later, Kumar Sanu Sings ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye’ Before Premanand Maharaj; Viral Video Wins Hearts
35 Years Later, Kumar Sanu Sings ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye’ Before Premanand Maharaj; Viral Video Wins Hearts

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