36 Days After Welcoming Second Baby, Deepika Padukone Set To Reunite With Shah Rukh Khan On King Sets — Here’s What We Know

Deepika Padukone is reportedly preparing to return to work after her maternity break, with the actress expected to resume shooting for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King on October 26. If the schedule goes ahead as reported, her return will come just 36 days after she and husband Ranveer Singh welcomed their second child on September 19, 2026. According to Variety India, Deepika and Shah Rukh are set to reunite for a grand song sequence in Mumbai. The number is reportedly being choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant and is expected to feature the film’s ensemble cast. Details about the song, including its title and music composer, have not been officially confirmed.

The reported schedule would bring the two actors together again after several successful collaborations, adding to the anticipation surrounding King. However, neither the reported shoot date nor the song details should be treated as officially confirmed at this stage.

When Will Deepika Padukone Resume Shooting For King?

Deepika is reportedly expected to return to the King sets on October 26. The timing has drawn attention because it comes a little over a month after the birth of her second child. The actress and Ranveer welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, on September 8, 2024. Their second child was born on September 19, 2026. The couple, who married in November 2018 in Lake Como, Italy, have largely kept their family life private.

The reported return marks a professional milestone for Deepika, although the exact details of her shooting schedule have not been officially announced.

Deepika Padukone And Shah Rukh Khan’s On-Screen Reunion

Deepika made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh in Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om in 2007. The film became a major milestone in her career and established one of Bollywood’s popular on-screen pairings. The actors later reunited in films including Chennai Express and Happy New Year. More recently, they shared screen space in Pathaan and Jawan, both of which became major box-office successes.

Their reported reunion for King is therefore another significant collaboration for audiences familiar with their previous films. The upcoming song sequence is expected to bring together several members of the film’s cast, although the final lineup for the number has not been officially confirmed.

What Is Shah Rukh Khan’s King About?

King is an upcoming action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan. The reported ensemble includes Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Abhay Verma and Arshad Warsi, among others. The film has generated considerable interest because it brings Shah Rukh and his daughter Suhana together in the same project.

Several casting and appearance details circulating about the film remain unconfirmed, so they should be treated cautiously until the makers announce them.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026. With Deepika’s reported return to the sets and the possibility of a large-scale song sequence, the coming weeks could bring more updates about the film’s production. For now, the October 26 schedule and the details of the reported song remain based on media reports rather than an official announcement.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan Shares New Health Update After Social Media Break