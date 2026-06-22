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Home > Entertainment News > 370 Kg Biryani Row Deepens: NCW Rejects Apologies Of Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra And Madhur Virli; Fresh Hearing Likely

370 Kg Biryani Row Deepens: NCW Rejects Apologies Of Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra And Madhur Virli; Fresh Hearing Likely

Sources further revealed that NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar came down heavily on those involved and sought detailed explanations regarding the incident and the content that triggered the backlash.

NCW Rejects Apologies Of Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra And Madhur Virli (Photo: X)
NCW Rejects Apologies Of Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra And Madhur Virli (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 18:55 IST

The controversy surrounding the viral ‘370 Kg Biryani’ remark has taken another significant turn, with the National Commission for Women (NCW) reportedly refusing to accept the apologies offered by comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra and Madhur Virli during their appearance before the commission on Monday. According to sources, the trio appeared before the women’s rights body in New Delhi following summons issued by the NCW over the viral controversy that sparked widespread outrage online. However, their apologies failed to satisfy the commission, and they are now likely to be issued fresh dates for another hearing.

Sources further revealed that NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar came down heavily on those involved and sought detailed explanations regarding the incident and the content that triggered the backlash.

NCW Reportedly Rejects Apologies

After several hours at the commission’s office, Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra and Madhur Virli were seen leaving the premises. Sources familiar with the proceedings said all three expressed regret over the controversy and attempted to explain their roles in the matter. However, the NCW reportedly refused to accept their apologies at this stage and decided that further examination of the case was necessary.

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Sources indicate that fresh hearing dates are expected to be issued in the coming days. The commission has also sought additional information before taking a final view on the matter.

More Time Granted To Haryana Police

In another key development, the NCW has reportedly granted the Haryana Police additional time to continue its investigation into the controversy. The commission had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of the viral clip and directed authorities to examine whether the remarks violated laws related to the dignity and safety of women. It also sought an action-taken report from the police.

The extended timeline suggests that the commission wants a more comprehensive assessment of the evidence before proceeding further.

What Is The ‘370 Kg Biryani’ Row?

The controversy erupted after a clip from comedian Pranit More’s stand-up show went viral on social media. During a crowd interaction, audience member Himanshu Jangra narrated an anecdote involving a date and a Rs 370 biryani bill. The remarks were widely criticised online for allegedly trivialising consent and promoting misogynistic attitudes towards women.  The backlash quickly spread across social media platforms, with many users accusing those involved of normalising problematic behaviour under the guise of comedy.

The NCW subsequently intervened, stating that presenting behaviour that undermines a woman’s consent and dignity as entertainment was a matter of serious concern.

FIRs And Legal Action Followed The Viral Clip

The controversy soon moved beyond social media and into the legal arena. Following complaints and NCW intervention, Gurugram Police registered a case against Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. Authorities also sought the removal of the viral content from online platforms.  In the days that followed, both Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra issued public apologies. More acknowledged that he should have intervened during the exchange, while Jangra claimed that his comments were intended to be entertaining and did not reflect his actual beliefs.

Despite those apologies, Monday’s developments indicate that the matter remains far from over. With the NCW refusing to close the issue and Haryana Police continuing its probe, the ‘370 Kg Biryani’ controversy is likely to remain under scrutiny in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan Reveals Wedding Plans With Gauri Spratt, Says He Has Found ‘Peace’

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370 Kg Biryani Row Deepens: NCW Rejects Apologies Of Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra And Madhur Virli; Fresh Hearing Likely
Tags: 370 Kg Biryani RowHimanshu Jangrahome-hero-pos-1NCWPranit More

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370 Kg Biryani Row Deepens: NCW Rejects Apologies Of Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra And Madhur Virli; Fresh Hearing Likely
370 Kg Biryani Row Deepens: NCW Rejects Apologies Of Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra And Madhur Virli; Fresh Hearing Likely
370 Kg Biryani Row Deepens: NCW Rejects Apologies Of Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra And Madhur Virli; Fresh Hearing Likely
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