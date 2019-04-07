Malaika Arora dances to Chaiyya Chaiyya, Sunny Leone grooves to Bolo Tara ra ra, see videos inside: Bollywood stunner Sunny Leone might have entertained everyone with her sizzling hot item numbers in the scores of films she had acted in. But this time we bet you have never experienced such quirky moves of Sunny Leone.

Bollywood fitness freak Malaika Arora on Sunday danced on her twenty year old song Chaiyya Chaiyya song. The gorgeous Malaika is still in the same hot mode to dance on famous item number. The Bollywood diva may be over 40 but this sign of dance still refreshs us to beat the drums with charm. On World Health Day, the yummy mummy has shared her latest video on Instagram of her dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya along with her yoga team.

Malaika was recently impressed her fans with her Maldives vacation pictures. She is more attracted to gym and are always spotted doing exercises like a young lady. As per reports, Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor. Both the stars are the talk of the town as the couple is planning to tie the knot this month. Meanwhile, there is no official announcement on the marriage issue so far. The fans are watching both the stars when will they get married.

Bollywood stunner Sunny Leone might have entertained everyone with her sizzling hot item numbers in the scores of films she had acted in. But this time we bet you have never experienced such quirky moves of Sunny Leone. In her latest video, Sunny has shared her dance post on Instagram to impress her fans. The diva was seen jiving on a hit number from Punjabi track Bolo tara ra ra.

The video shows Sunny and other guy danced on the famous number. She is grooving to Daler Mehndi’s popular track, Bolo tara ra ra. The paparazzi follow Sunny Leone everywhere and the dancing sensation of Bollywood is snapped wherever she goes! Sunny Leone, who has starred in several Bollywood films such as Tera Intezaar, Beiimaan Love, One Night Stand, Mastizaade, Kuch Kuch Locha Hai, Ek Paheli Leela, Ragini MMS 2, Jackpot, among many others will be soon making her debut in the Tamil film industry with her upcoming film Veeramadevi in which she is essaying the role of a warrior princess.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More