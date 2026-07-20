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Home > Entertainment News > 5 Biggest South Indian Movie Releases This Week (July 20-26): From Jana Nayagan To Pallichattambi – Theatres And OTT Guide

5 Biggest South Indian Movie Releases This Week (July 20-26): From Jana Nayagan To Pallichattambi – Theatres And OTT Guide

Headlined by Thalapathy Vijay’s final feature film Jana Nayagan hitting theatres worldwide, this week’s South Indian release lineup delivers high-profile cinema alongside Tovino Thomas’s period political actioner Pallichattambi making its streaming premiere on Sony LIV.

Jana Nayagan Release (Photo: X)
Jana Nayagan Release (Photo: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-07-20 23:58 IST

South Indian Movie Releases This Week: If you’ve been tracking South Indian cinema, this week carries immense weight. We’re witnessing a genuine historic milestone with Thalapathy Vijay’s final feature film hitting screens, anchored alongside a lineup of horror-comedies, indie dramas, and high-budget digital premieres across four languages.

Whether you’re booking first-day-first-show tickets or clearing space on your OTT watchlist, here is the breakdown of the 5 biggest releases dropping between July 20 and July 26, 2026.

You Might Be Interested In

Top Theatrical Releases

1. Jana Nayagan (Tamil)

  • Release Date: July 23, 2026

  • Where: Theatres Worldwide (8,000+ screens)

  • Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani

There’s no buried lead here: Jana Nayagan is the undisputed cultural event of the year. Serving as Vijay’s explicit cinematic swansong before his complete pivot to full-time political life, director H. Vinoth (Theeran, Thunivu) delivers a sprawling, heavy-hitting political action thriller.

The Premise: Partial inspiration stems from classic mass-entertainer tropes—a battle-hardened protector collides head-on with an oppressive power dynamic. However, Vinoth’s script dials up the ideological stakes, framing Vijay’s character as a public vigilante taking on systemic corruption.

Why It Matters: Beyond the ₹300+ crore scale and Anirudh’s score, this is the last time audiences will see Vijay on the big screen. Expect record-shattering box office openings across South India and overseas territories.

2. Bhootam Bhayyam (Telugu)

  • Release Date: July 23, 2026

  • Where: Theatres

  • Cast: Ensemble comedy cast

If high-octane political drama isn’t your vibe, Tollywood is offering an lighthearted, chaos-filled alternative. Bhootam Bhayyam leans heavily into the crowd-pleasing horror-comedy genre that continues to thrive in Telugu cinema.

The Premise: A group of hopelessly underprepared friends end up accidentally locked inside an ancestral estate. When ancient local spirits awake, the group has to rely on absurd improvs, local superstition, and sheer luck to survive until morning.

3. Life Ellind Ellige (Kannada)

  • Release Date: July 22, 2026

  • Where: Theatres

  • Cast: Prominent Kannada ensemble cast

Sandalwood is bringing an introspective, character-driven narrative to the big screen this week. Life Ellind Ellige moves away from noisy set pieces to deliver a grounded slice-of-life drama.

The Premise: The film traces parallel stories of people caught in the friction between rural roots and urban ambition across modern Karnataka. It’s an honest, reflective look at family obligations, career burnouts, and what gets left behind in the pursuit of success.

Big South Indian OTT Premieres

4. Pallichattambi (Malayalam)

  • Release Date: July 24, 2026

  • Where: Sony LIV

  • Cast: Tovino Thomas, Kayadu Lohar, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan

Fresh off its theatrical run, Dijo Jose Antony’s (Jana Gana Mana) period action drama is making its streaming debut.

The Premise: Set against the volatile backdrop of Kerala’s 1958 Vimochana Samaram (Liberation Struggle), Tovino Thomas stars as Krishna Pillai—a carefree rowdy and traditional Yakshaganam performer. As socio-political turmoil explodes between local landlords, religious institutions, and political factions, Pillai is forced into becoming the feared, legendary figure known as ‘Pallichattambi’.

Streaming Verdict: Backed by Jakes Bejoy’s atmospheric score and razor-sharp period detail, this is essential weekend viewing for fans of gritty political dramas.

5. Sathyavan Savithiri (Tamil)

  • Release Date: July 23, 2026

  • Where: Theatres / Digital Premiere

  • Cast: Keerthy Suresh and ensemble cast

Rounding out the week is a contemporary emotional drama designed as counter-programming to the weekend’s blockbuster action.

The Premise: Re-imagining the traditional mythology of devotion and sacrifice, Sathyavan Savithiri translates those classic themes into a modern marriage navigating systemic societal pressure, personal identity, and loyalty.

ALSO READ: Huma Qureshi Reacts To Student Protest Crackdown, Says ‘Every Citizen Deserves To Be Heard’

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5 Biggest South Indian Movie Releases This Week (July 20-26): From Jana Nayagan To Pallichattambi – Theatres And OTT Guide
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