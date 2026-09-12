5 Bollywood Actresses Who Proved Age Is Just A Number With Their Stunning Latest Photos – Take A Look Here

Age has never stopped some of Bollywood’s most celebrated actresses from experimenting with fashion, embracing new trends and commanding attention every time they step in front of the camera. From striking sarees to contemporary silhouettes, these stars continue to prove that style only gets better with time.

Here are five actresses whose latest photos are a reminder that glamour has no expiry date.

1. Madhuri Dixit

At 59, Madhuri Dixit continues to deliver one fashion moment after another. During the promotions of Maa Behen, the actress experimented with everything from a denim saree to dramatic contemporary drapes. Her recent photos have once again highlighted her signature elegance and effortless screen-star charm.

2. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty has long been associated with fitness and fashion, and her recent public appearances continue to reflect both. Whether she opts for traditional Indian wear or glamorous contemporary outfits, the actress knows how to make every look stand out.

3. Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon remains one of Bollywood’s most recognisable style icons. Her latest photos continue to showcase the actress’ love for glamorous ethnic wear and statement looks, proving that her 90s-era charm remains just as strong today. Recent photo galleries have once again highlighted her timeless appeal.

4. Tabu

Tabu’s style has always stood apart from fleeting trends. The actress, known for choosing understated yet striking looks, continues to command attention with her fashion appearances and photoshoots. Her latest fashion moments are another reminder of why she remains one of Indian cinema’s most enduring stars.

5. Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor may have made her name as one of the biggest stars of the 1990s, but her fashion game remains firmly contemporary. From glamorous sarees to relaxed off-duty looks, she continues to experiment while retaining the effortless elegance that has become her signature.