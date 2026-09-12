LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > 5 Bollywood Actresses Who Proved Age Is Just A Number With Their Stunning Latest Photos – Take A Look Here

5 Bollywood Actresses Who Proved Age Is Just A Number With Their Stunning Latest Photos – Take A Look Here

From Madhuri Dixit and Shilpa Shetty to Tabu, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor, these Bollywood stars continue to redefine glamour with their latest photos and unforgettable style statements.

Bollywood Actresses
Bollywood Actresses

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-09-12 16:35 IST

Age has never stopped some of Bollywood’s most celebrated actresses from experimenting with fashion, embracing new trends and commanding attention every time they step in front of the camera. From striking sarees to contemporary silhouettes, these stars continue to prove that style only gets better with time.

You Might Be Interested In

Here are five actresses whose latest photos are a reminder that glamour has no expiry date.

1. Madhuri Dixit

At 59, Madhuri Dixit continues to deliver one fashion moment after another. During the promotions of Maa Behen, the actress experimented with everything from a denim saree to dramatic contemporary drapes. Her recent photos have once again highlighted her signature elegance and effortless screen-star charm.

5 Bollywood Actresses Who Proved Age Is Just A Number With Their Stunning Latest Photos – Take A Look Here

2. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty has long been associated with fitness and fashion, and her recent public appearances continue to reflect both. Whether she opts for traditional Indian wear or glamorous contemporary outfits, the actress knows how to make every look stand out.

5 Bollywood Actresses Who Proved Age Is Just A Number With Their Stunning Latest Photos – Take A Look Here

3. Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon remains one of Bollywood’s most recognisable style icons. Her latest photos continue to showcase the actress’ love for glamorous ethnic wear and statement looks, proving that her 90s-era charm remains just as strong today. Recent photo galleries have once again highlighted her timeless appeal.

5 Bollywood Actresses Who Proved Age Is Just A Number With Their Stunning Latest Photos – Take A Look Here

4. Tabu

Tabu’s style has always stood apart from fleeting trends. The actress, known for choosing understated yet striking looks, continues to command attention with her fashion appearances and photoshoots. Her latest fashion moments are another reminder of why she remains one of Indian cinema’s most enduring stars.

5 Bollywood Actresses Who Proved Age Is Just A Number With Their Stunning Latest Photos – Take A Look Here

5. Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor may have made her name as one of the biggest stars of the 1990s, but her fashion game remains firmly contemporary. From glamorous sarees to relaxed off-duty looks, she continues to experiment while retaining the effortless elegance that has become her signature.

5 Bollywood Actresses Who Proved Age Is Just A Number With Their Stunning Latest Photos – Take A Look Here4
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

5 Bollywood Actresses Who Proved Age Is Just A Number With Their Stunning Latest Photos – Take A Look Here
Tags: Bollywoodmadhuri dixit

RELATED News

CINTAA Row Escalates: Upasana Singh Accuses Poonam Dhillon, Padmini Kolhapure Of Trying To Move Documents, Police Called

KBC 18: ‘Blind Aadmi Ke Saath Kaun Rehta Hai?’ Contestant’s Painful Confession Leaves Wife In Tears, Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional

Sidharth Malhotra-Tamannaah Bhatia’s ‘Chhathi Maiya’ Song Goes Viral, Crosses 8 Million Views In 24 Hours: ‘Proud Moment For Bihar’

Armaan Malik To Become Father Of 6th Child? Payal-Kritika Drop THIS ‘Baby Coming Soon’ Hint, Keep Fans Guessing

Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 8: Pankaj Tripathi’s Film Crosses Rs 157 Crore In India, Worldwide Total Nears Rs 225 Crore

LATEST NEWS

Akshara Singh MMS Video: Bhojpuri Star Denies Viral Clip, Calls It An Attempt To Defame Her

Madhuri the Elephant Completes Treatment at Vantara, Returns Home to Maharashtra After Over a Year of Specialised Care & Healing

5 Bollywood Actresses Who Proved Age Is Just A Number With Their Stunning Latest Photos – Take A Look Here

Alexander Zverev vs Ben Shelton: Have The US Open 2026 Men’s Singles Finalists Faced Each Other Before? Check Head-to-Head Record

IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory Ahead Of Series-Opener Amid BRICS Summit

Indian-Origin Woman Arrested In Canada After Beef Barbecue Dispute Turns Physical, Tenant Alleges Assault

RJD Leader Baidyanath Mahto Shot Dead In Sitamarhi; Mob Attacks Police Vehicles, Several Personnel Injured

Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League Match Preview, Live Streaming: Check Alexander Isak’s Team in Action, When and Where to Watch on TV, Probable Playing XI and More

From Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Shruti Vora: Meet Team India’s Youngest And Oldest Athletes at Asian Games 2026

Premier League Sep 12 Schedule: From Liverpool vs Fulham to Chelsea vs Hull City, Check All Matches Today, Timings, Venues, Live Streaming Details and More

5 Bollywood Actresses Who Proved Age Is Just A Number With Their Stunning Latest Photos – Take A Look Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

5 Bollywood Actresses Who Proved Age Is Just A Number With Their Stunning Latest Photos – Take A Look Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

5 Bollywood Actresses Who Proved Age Is Just A Number With Their Stunning Latest Photos – Take A Look Here
5 Bollywood Actresses Who Proved Age Is Just A Number With Their Stunning Latest Photos – Take A Look Here
5 Bollywood Actresses Who Proved Age Is Just A Number With Their Stunning Latest Photos – Take A Look Here
5 Bollywood Actresses Who Proved Age Is Just A Number With Their Stunning Latest Photos – Take A Look Here
5 Bollywood Actresses Who Proved Age Is Just A Number With Their Stunning Latest Photos – Take A Look Here

QUICK LINKS