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Home > Entertainment News > 5 Heart-Wrenching Partition Films To Watch After Batwara 1947 — From Garm Hava To Pinjar; Check The List Here

5 Heart-Wrenching Partition Films To Watch After Batwara 1947 — From Garm Hava To Pinjar; Check The List Here

Batwara 1947 revisits one of the darkest chapters in South Asian history. But Indian cinema has been telling stories of Partition for decades, some through families torn apart, some through love, and others through the quiet devastation of those who were left behind. Here are five films that deserve a place on your watchlist.

Batwara 1947 (Photo:X)
Batwara 1947 (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Fri 2026-08-14 14:40 IST

Partition is often remembered through dates, borders and political decisions. Cinema, however, remembers it through people. As Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 arrives in theatres, audiences are once again being taken back to the upheaval of 1947. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the film explores displacement, communal tension and the human cost of Partition. It releases around Independence Day, making its subject particularly resonant.

But if you want to go beyond Batwara 1947, some films approach the same history from vastly different, and sometimes more devastating, perspectives. Here’s your Partition movie challenge: Which one will you watch first?

You Might Be Interested In

1. Garm Hava

Where to watch: Currently unavailable on OTT in India.

M.S. Sathyu’s 1973 classic doesn’t rely on spectacle. Instead, it follows a Muslim family in post-Partition India as it confronts uncertainty, displacement and the question of whether it can still call the country home. That quietness is precisely what makes Garm Hava so painful. It is about what happens after the trains leave and the borders are drawn, when ordinary people are left to rebuild lives that no longer feel entirely theirs. The film currently has an IMDb rating of 8.0, but it is unavailable on streaming services in India at present. 

2. Pinjar 

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

What if Partition doesn’t just take away your home, but your identity and your freedom? Urmila Matondkar and Manoj Bajpayee lead this deeply unsettling 2003 drama based on Amrita Pritam’s novel. The story follows Puro, a Hindu woman abducted by a Muslim man amid rising communal tensions. Pinjar is especially powerful because it places women at the centre of Partition’s violence, exploring trauma, survival and the complicated choices left behind after society collapses.

3. 1947 Earth

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Deepa Mehta’s 1947 Earth sees Partition through the eyes of Lenny, a young Parsi girl growing up in Lahore. At first, her world is filled with friendships, affection and ordinary routines. Then the political climate changes and suddenly, people she trusts begin looking at each other differently. Aamir Khan, Nandita Das and Shabana Azmi headline this haunting drama. The film is currently available through JioHotstar via Airtel Xstream Play. 

4. Train To Pakistan 

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video; Amazon MX Player

Based on Khushwant Singh’s celebrated novel, Train To Pakistan takes us to Mano Majra, a village where Muslims and Sikhs have lived together for generations. Then Partition arrives. A train carrying refugees changes everything. What follows is a tense story of fear, revenge, communal hatred and one of the most heartbreaking choices imaginable. The 1998 film, directed by Pamela Rooks, is currently available on Prime Video and Amazon MX Player in India. 

5. Manto 

Where to watch: Apple TV Store (rent/buy)

Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays writer Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandita Das’ 2018 biographical drama. Rather than depicting Partition solely through riots and mass migration, Manto examines what happens to an artist trying to make sense of a society consumed by hatred. The film follows Manto’s move from Bombay to Lahore and his struggle to continue writing amid censorship, violence and personal upheaval. It is currently available to rent or buy through Apple TV Store in India. 

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5 Heart-Wrenching Partition Films To Watch After Batwara 1947 — From Garm Hava To Pinjar; Check The List Here
Tags: Batwara 1947Partition Movies

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5 Heart-Wrenching Partition Films To Watch After Batwara 1947 — From Garm Hava To Pinjar; Check The List Here
5 Heart-Wrenching Partition Films To Watch After Batwara 1947 — From Garm Hava To Pinjar; Check The List Here
5 Heart-Wrenching Partition Films To Watch After Batwara 1947 — From Garm Hava To Pinjar; Check The List Here
5 Heart-Wrenching Partition Films To Watch After Batwara 1947 — From Garm Hava To Pinjar; Check The List Here

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