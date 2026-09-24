From Thakur Killing Gabbar In Sholay To “How’s The Josh?” In Uri — 5 Iconic Bollywood Scenes That Almost Didn’t Make It To The Screen

Some of Bollywood’s most unforgettable moments were not always guaranteed to make it to the audience. From a climax changed by the censor board to a dialogue an actor himself wanted altered, several iconic film moments came close to being removed or changed before audiences saw them.

Here are five memorable Bollywood scenes and dialogues that almost had a very different fate.

Sholay — Thakur Was Supposed To Kill Gabbar

One of the biggest examples comes from Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay. The climax audiences originally saw was not the ending the filmmaker had shot. In the original version, Thakur Baldev Singh, played by Sanjeev Kumar, kills Gabbar Singh by crushing him under his spiked shoes. The Central Board of Film Certification objected to the level of violence and to the idea of Thakur taking the law into his own hands.

Sippy later revealed that he had to reshoot the ending. In the theatrical version, Thakur beats Gabbar but is stopped before killing him, and the police arrive to arrest the villain. Decades later, the original climax was restored, giving audiences the ending Sippy had initially envisioned. The change became part of Sholay history — and the original ending eventually became one of the most talked-about pieces of trivia surrounding the classic.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan — Om Puri’s “Jai Shri Ram” Scene

A decade after Bajrangi Bhaijaan released, director Kabir Khan revealed that one of the film’s most memorable moments had faced a censor-board objection. In the scene, Om Puri’s character, a Pakistani maulana, bids farewell to Salman Khan’s Bajrangi and says “Jai Shri Ram”. According to Kabir, the CBFC asked him to remove the line because they felt it could upset Muslim viewers.

Kabir said he fought to retain it and stood by the scene. He later recalled watching the film with a packed audience at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai, where, according to him, Muslim viewers cheered when the line was delivered. Had Kabir agreed to the requested change, one of the film’s most discussed moments would have sounded very different.

Uri: The Surgical Strike — “How’s The Josh?”

Today, “How’s the josh?” is almost inseparable from Uri: The Surgical Strike and Vicky Kaushal’s character, Major Vihaan Singh Shergill. But the famous line nearly didn’t stay in the film.

Director Aditya Dhar revealed that shortly before shooting the dialogue for the first time, Vicky Kaushal suggested changing it because he felt the line was not working and the required emotion was missing. Dhar, however, asked him to try it once. When Kaushal delivered the line, the response from the people on set reportedly convinced them that they had something special.

The dialogue eventually became one of the film’s biggest pop-culture moments. The story is particularly interesting because the scene was not saved by a last-minute censor-board decision. It was the actor himself who initially questioned whether the line worked.

3 Idiots — The “All Is Well” Childbirth Scene

Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots is packed with memorable moments, but the childbirth sequence involving Mona Singh’s character is one of the scenes audiences remember for its combination of tension, humour and emotion. R Madhavan later revealed that the filmmakers were advised to remove the scene because some people felt it went too far. According to Madhavan, there were concerns that the sequence was “too much” and that it should be eliminated.

Hirani chose to retain it. The scene eventually became an important part of the film’s climax and is remembered alongside the film’s other emotional and comic sequences. It is a reminder that sometimes a filmmaker has to hold on to a scene precisely because its unusual tone is what makes it memorable.

Mother India — The Villagers Confronting The Moneylender

Even Mother India, one of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated classics, had material removed before audiences saw it. A documented account of the film’s censorship history notes that a sequence showing villagers approaching moneylender Lala for relief after a devastating flood was deleted by the censor board.

The deleted footage reportedly showed Lala refusing to come to the villagers’ aid. Production stills from the removed sequence have survived, preserving a glimpse of what was originally intended for the film. The cut is particularly striking because the sequence dealt directly with villagers confronting an exploitative moneylender a central social conflict in the film.

From Sholay To Uri, The Scenes That Almost Changed

The stories behind these films show that an iconic Bollywood moment does not always emerge exactly as audiences eventually see it. Sholay had its climax altered after censorship objections. Bajrangi Bhaijaan nearly lost a key line that its director fought to retain. Uri: The Surgical Strike almost lost the dialogue that became its signature phrase, while 3 Idiots retained a scene that some felt should be removed. Mother India, meanwhile, preserves the legacy of a sequence that actually disappeared from the final film.

Sometimes, the version that almost didn’t make it is the one that becomes impossible for audiences to forget.

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