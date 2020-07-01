Following the release of the first look of Amazon Prime Video’s Breathe: Into the Shadows’ lead actors, the show has managed to generate a sense of mystery and intrigue among the audiences. Here are five exciting reasons why you should add Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen, and Amit Sadh-starrer to your watchlist.

The big Digital Debuts

Breathe: Into the Shadows marks not just one but two big digital debuts. Celebrated actors Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen are the latest actors to join the DTS wagon with this show. The duo will be seen in the lead roles, playing the parents to the missing girl Siya. The show chronicles their struggle and journey to find their daughter.

Kabir Sawant in jail!?

Reprising his role as Inspector Kabir Sawant, actor Amit Sadh is a veteran in the show. The much-beloved character mysteriously lands up in jail, much to the amusement of the audience. How did a police officer land up in the prison? What is the ‘sin’ that he committed? Well, you will have to watch the show to find out. The actor has put in great efforts to look beefed up on the screen, you sure wouldn’t want to miss that!

Siya is missing!

Abha and Avinash’s darling daughter Siya is missing! The parents are searching for their daughter everywhere tirelessly. A cop in jail and a missing child surely makes for an exciting adventure! Join Avinash and Abha on their search as they unravel the mystery of their missing daughter. Will they find her or not?

Who is J?

The mysterious kidnapper, who walks around in a yellow hoodie, will certainly give you the creeps. This person, known as ‘J’ in the series, keeps his identity hidden under a mask and also makes sure to trouble Avinash and Abha’s (Abhishek and Nithya) life. Who is J? Is he the one who has kidnapped Siya? What are his motives?

Mystery and intrigue!

Breathe: Into the Shadows is a psychological thriller that will force you to face and confront your inner demons. Every character has a mystery of their own and the fear of the unknown that will be unravelled on the show! You will have to tune to find out what the characters are hiding.

Now that we have piqued your interest! Save the date for Breathe: Into the Shadows as it is slated to release on 10 July 2020 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.

