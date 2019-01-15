Not just Bollywood but our telly world is also full of hotties! If you have not noticed yet, these telly beauties rule the sexy chart even more than the Bollywood divas and create a crazy buzz on the internet. Rating high of the fashion meters, many of these beauties have become fashion inspiration for girls out there. The stylish wardrobe they own and the way they flaunt it on their social media timelines makes everyone drool.

Not just Bollywood but our telly world is also full of hotties! If you have not noticed yet, these telly beauties rule the sexy chart even more than the Bollywood divas and create a crazy buzz on the internet. Rating high of the fashion meters, many of these beauties have become fashion inspiration for girls out there. The stylish wardrobe they own and the way they flaunt it on their social media timelines makes everyone drool.

Some of these pretty ladies bag a massive fan following on social media and keep treating their fans with an exotic photo of them. Be it the sexy chic style or the desi girl looks, they know how to slay it all! Well, naming a few are Nia Sharma, Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, Sara Khan and Erica Fernandes and Krystle D’souza. In this chilling winters too, these divas stormed the internet with the hottest photos. Striking a sensuous pose, they took to their official Instagram accounts to post gorgeous bikini photos of them. The sleek sexy body or their hot fashion choices, they all make headlines.

On the same note, here are some of the best and hottest bikini photos of these divas. You dare not miss these sexy two-piece stills or you will regret! Take a look at how these ladies raised temperatures in chilling winds:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More