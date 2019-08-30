​If you are like us, you are completely obsessed with Deepika Padukone style! From her clothes to accessories, Deepika's outfits always give us major styling goals! Here are the top 5 ways to dress like your fashion idol and videos from your favorite fashion blogger to guide you to make it possible to recreate the fashion look of diva Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone the style icon of 20s generation is always hitting high on giving us major fashion goals. Everyone is obsessed with her fashion sense from her clothes to accessories. The superstar Deepika always hits us in her way of fashion that is glamorous and classy. If you are searching for some fashion motivation to look like a diva. Here we are to help you to look like a B-town celebrity and everyone will definitely turn their head to look at you.

1. Denim Jacket

Deepika has a way with denim jackets, denim is a go-to thing, it looks casual, classy and yet stylish. Deepika is usually spotted in denim jacket either it is paired with a dress or a tunic top paired with boyfriend jeans. Denim never goes out of style and will make you feel comfortable and stylish.

2. Classy Black Dress

Deepika is always giving a dramatic look with her black dress, she makes a bun over it and keeps it classy. This is how the rule of black dress goes to keep it simple and classy. Either it is a black gown or a little black dress, they can be paired with big whoops and bold lipstick which makes it easy to give you confidence.

3. Basic T-shirts

A basic T-shirt is a must-have thing in the wardrobe. Deepika makes a basic T-shirt look cool by wearing it over glittery trouser and carrying it with bold blazers. She even carries it with a pencil skirt and gives you the professional look you want. A basic T-shirt is a go-to look for parties and office meeting, it all depends on how you carry it and Deepika well defines it.

4. Saree

Sarees are the perfect Indian look for any event. One can dress it up according to the event. Deepika carries Sares in a way that it looks like you are heading for a grand event. She can make a plain white saree to look glamorous and you can too by carrying it with a number of accessories like big rose gold Jhumkas and red hot lipstick carried over with sleek straight hair.

5. Florals

Florals are the best thing to wear in Summers, it gives you the glowing look and makes you look Instagram ready. Deepika carries floral dresses with small earrings and messy bun ends up giving a beautiful look to it.

And we are here with the help of some fashion bloggers that have recreated the look of Deepika Padukone and will make it easy for you to style it up in that manner. Sejal Kumar the young fashionista of the town has recreated some of the looks and not only Sejal but also Kritika Khurana aka thatbohogirl carried the look of Deepika in her video, which made her look even more appealing to her fans.

Check Video here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App