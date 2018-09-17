The makers of 5 Weddings have recently announced that the film has been postponed once again and will now be releasing on October 26. Confirming the reports, film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and wrote that the Namrata Singh Gujral directed 5 Weddings will now hit the silver screens on October 26.

It seems that the makers of Rajkummar Rao and Nargis Fakhri starrer 5 Weddings are trying their bests to come up with a perfect release date. Earlier, it was reported that the film which was slated to release on August 10, will hit the big screens on September 21. However, the makers have recently announced that the film has been postponed once again and will now be releasing on October 26.

Rajkummar Rao, Nargis Fakhri, Bo Derek and Candy Clark… #5Weddings gets a new release date: 26 Oct 2018… Directed by Namrata Singh Gujral… Poster: pic.twitter.com/qYFIbbn4pA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 17, 2018

Recently, the makers of 5 Weddings dropped the trailer for the film which gave us a rough idea of the film’s storyline. In the film, Nargis Fakhri is playing the character of a writer who has been sent to India to write an article on Indian weddings. On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao is playing a police officer who is ordered to help Nargis. The trailer is full on entertaining and you totally need to take a look at it.

Hemed by the Indo-American director, Namrata Singh Gujral, the film highlights how a writer travels several parts of India for her research on Indian weddings, which leads her to a complicated and disregarded section of the society.

Besides Rajkummar and Nargis, the film sports a strong cast including Academy award nominee Candy Clark, Golden Globe nominee Bo Derek, and Dutch-American actor Anneliese Van der Pol. The film is all set to hit the box office on October 26.

Besides this, a poster of the film was recently released. In the vibrant poster, Nargis and Rajkummar Rao can be seen standing beside the magnificent Taj Mahal.

