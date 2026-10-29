‘50 Gaon Mein Gangsters Rehte Hain’: Virender Sehwag Loses His Cool After Gautam Gulati And Manish Kashyap’s Fight On Rise And Fall 2

Virender Sehwag lost his cool on Rise And Fall 2 after a heated confrontation between contestants Manish Kashyap and Gautam Gulati escalated during the show’s Power Play segment. The former India cricketer, who hosts the reality show, reprimanded the contestants over their argument and the language used during the exchange. While addressing Manish, Sehwag referred to his hometown, Najafgarh, and explained why he had never used his background to intimidate anyone.

The confrontation became so difficult to manage that Sehwag eventually walked off the stage, leaving the contestants to continue their argument. He later returned and addressed their behaviour.

Why Did Virender Sehwag Get Angry With Manish Kashyap And Gautam Gulati?







The latest argument followed an ongoing disagreement between Manish and Gautam over the show’s nomination process. Manish had expressed his unwillingness to plead with Gautam to save him from being sent to the Basement, accusing the actor of playing an unfair game.

The exchange intensified when Manish objected to Gautam’s language. When Manish asked him to stop abusing him, Gautam questioned whether the word he had used even qualified as an insult. Manish responded by saying that, in the place he came from in Bihar, people could resort to violence over such remarks.

The argument continued with both contestants exchanging accusations, drawing the attention of the other participants. When Sehwag arrived for the Power Play segment, he attempted to understand both sides of the dispute. However, the two contestants continued arguing despite his intervention. Their behaviour visibly frustrated the host, who eventually left the stage before returning to confront them.

What Did Virender Sehwag Say About Najafgarh’s 50 Villages?

While reprimanding Manish over his remarks and threats, Sehwag brought up his own roots in Najafgarh, a locality in southwest Delhi. He pointed out that the area had often been associated with reports of gang violence but said he had never used that reputation to threaten anyone.

Sehwag said, “Aapko pata hai main kahan se aata hoon? Delhi mein ek chhota sa kasba hai, jiska naam Najafgarh hai. Najafgarh mein lagbhag 100 gaon hain, aur unmein se 50 gaon mein sirf gangsters hain.”

He went on to recall how headlines about gangsters killing one another had appeared in the past. Despite that association, Sehwag said he had never used his hometown as a way to establish authority or intimidate people. His point was that a person’s background should not become a justification for threatening others. By drawing a comparison with his own experience, the former cricketer challenged the idea of invoking one’s hometown or its reputation during an argument. The remark became one of the most striking moments of the confrontation, shifting the focus from the dispute between the contestants to Sehwag’s message about their conduct.

Sehwag Walks Off The Stage As The Fight Continues

Sehwag’s attempt to calm the situation did not immediately work. As Manish and Gautam continued to argue, the host became increasingly displeased and walked off the stage. After returning, he made it clear that he was unhappy with the way the contestants had behaved in front of him. He also questioned the tone of the show, remarking that he had expected a celebrity reality show but the confrontation was making it feel like a “criminal wala show”.

Sehwag also confronted Gautam over his conduct on stage, making it clear that he did not consider the behaviour acceptable. Despite the host’s intervention, the argument remained a major flashpoint in the episode.

What Happened To Manish Kashyap On Rise And Fall 2?

The clash came amid a crucial phase of the game, with Gautam, as Ultimate Ruler, required to decide whom to save after several contestants landed in the bottom four of the rankings. Manish’s refusal to plead his case added to the tension between the two. Gautam eventually sent Manish to the Basement, adding another development to their ongoing rivalry.

Meanwhile, the show has also introduced political commentator Tahseen Poonawalla as a wildcard contestant. His arrival has attracted attention because his brother, Shehzad Poonawalla, is already part of the competition. With rivalries intensifying and the host openly expressing his displeasure, the latest episode of Rise And Fall 2 has put the contestants’ conduct firmly in the spotlight.

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