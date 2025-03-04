Home
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
50 Years Of Sholay: IIFA To Celebrate Golden Jubilee With Special Tribute

In a nostalgic treat and relive the era of Basanti, the 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards will commemorate the golden jubilee of Ramesh Sippy’s legendary film, ‘Sholay’.

50 Years Of Sholay: IIFA To Celebrate Golden Jubilee With Special Tribute


Oo Kaliya! Kitne aadmi the ?/ Basanti, Inn Kutto ke saamne mat naachna ! 

This dialogue is known to the youngest of the generations as the grand-superhit Amitabh-Dharmesh duo movie that lives in the hearts of all Indians. In a nostalgic treat and relive the era of Basanti, the 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards will commemorate the golden jubilee of Ramesh Sippy’s legendary film, ‘Sholay’.

To mark the occasion, a special screening of the cult classic will be held at Jaipur’s iconic Raj Mandir Cinema, a venue known for its grand architecture and deep-rooted connection with Bollywood.

Reliving History

Andre Timmins, Co-Founder of IIFA, expressed his enthusiasm for this tribute, stating, “IIFA 2025 is not just about celebrating cinema; it’s about reliving history. As we honor 50 years of ‘Sholay’ in the grand Raj Mandir theatre, we’re paying tribute to a film that has defined storytelling for generations. ‘Sholay’ isn’t just a movie—it’s an experience, an emotion that has shaped Indian cinema. Raj Mandir, with its historical significance, is the perfect place to celebrate this milestone. It’s going to be an unforgettable moment for film lovers everywhere.”

The iconic film, originally released in 1975, tells the gripping tale of Thakur Baldev Singh, a former police officer played by Sanjeev Kumar, who enlists two small-time criminals, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra), to capture the ruthless dacoit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan). The film, directed by Ramesh Sippy, remains one of the most influential and celebrated works in Indian cinema, featuring an unforgettable soundtrack, powerful dialogues, and a timeless narrative.

The IIFA 2025 awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in Jaipur from March 8 to March 9, bringing together Bollywood’s biggest stars for a grand celebration of Indian cinema. This special tribute to Sholay will serve as a reminder of its lasting impact and the way it continues to inspire generations of filmmakers and audiences alike.

On this note have a look at the trailer of the movie:

