$500M Mega-Yacht, $32K-A-Night Hotel Room: Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez’s Lavish Venice Wedding Costs Revealed

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are set to tie the knot in a lavish Venice wedding this June, with reports hinting at an extravagant multi-day celebration. Speculation surrounds the venue, with Bezos' megayacht Koru playing a role, but the ceremony itself expected to take place in one of Venice’s iconic luxury hotels.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s upcoming wedding is already being hailed as the “wedding of the century,” with reports indicating that the billionaire couple is going all out to create an unforgettable experience for their A-list guests. The high-profile event is set to take place in June in Venice, Italy.

Venue Speculations: Yacht or Grand Hotel?

According to a local report cited by the Daily Mail, the wedding festivities will be centered around Bezos’ $500 million megayacht, Koru, which will be anchored in the Venetian Lagoon. However, conflicting reports suggest that while the yacht will play a role in the celebration, it will not serve as the primary wedding venue.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A well-placed source told the Daily Mail, “I promise you the wedding is not on the boat.”

Koru, the largest masted yacht ever built at over 415 feet in length, can accommodate up to 18 guests in nine cabins. However, due to Venice’s strict maritime regulations, a vessel of that size must anchor in the Arsenale area, which lacks the picturesque views of the Grand Canal.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“All the money in the world cannot change those regulations,” an observer explained to the Daily Mail. “There’s no way that you want to wake up in Venice and not be looking out onto the Grand Canal.”

Luxury Accommodations and VIP Arrivals for Jeff Bezos-Lauren Wedding

Adding to the anticipation, two of Venice’s most prestigious hotels—Gritti Palace and Aman Venice—are reportedly fully booked from June 26 to June 29, hinting at the scale of the event. Room rates at these elite establishments start at $3,200 per night, with luxury suites commanding nearly ten times that amount.

A local news source, quoted by the Daily Mail, described the extensive preparations, stating, “Venice is bracing for the arrival of VIPs. The city’s top luxury hotels have already been booked, and reports say the entire fleet of water taxis will be made available to shuttle guests across the canals. The logistics point to a highly exclusive, tightly coordinated celebration.”

The decision to host the wedding in Venice carries sentimental value for the couple, who have visited the city multiple times throughout their relationship.

“Choosing Venice is more than a romantic gesture—it’s a nod to the couple’s shared history with the city,” the report noted. “The wedding is poised to be a defining social event of 2025, not only for the couple but for Venice itself.”

Jeff Bezos-Lauren: A Love Story Years in the Making

Sánchez, 55, is expected to wear an Oscar de la Renta gown, reportedly selected with guidance from Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The event will take place just a month after she embarks on a space trip aboard one of Bezos’ Blue Origin rockets in May.

Bezos, 61, proposed to Sánchez in May 2023 aboard Koru, following five years of dating. At the time, experts estimated the value of the 20-carat diamond engagement ring at approximately $2.5 million.

The couple celebrated their engagement in August 2023 on the same yacht in Positano, Italy, surrounded by famous friends, many of whom are expected to attend the wedding.

Though they began dating in 2019, Bezos and Sánchez kept their relationship out of the public eye until their respective divorces were finalized.

Also Read: ‘I’m The Goddess Venus!’: Naked Woman’s Airport Rampage Ends In Violence As She Stabs And Bites Staff