The 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India got off to a glittering start in Goa on Saturday. Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai & MoS I&B L Murugan were amongst the dignitaries present. Actor & MP Hema Malini was awarded the Film Personality of the Year 2021 Award on the occasion.

Speaking with us, Malini said it was an honour for her to receive this award for the hard work she’s put in throughout her career. American filmmaker Martin Scorsese & Hungarian filmmaker Istevan Szabo were conferred the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement award. Since both could not be present physically, they sent video messages which were played out at the ceremony.

There was adequate star power at the ceremony as well with performances by Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Riteish & Genelia Deshmukh & Shraddha Kapoor. The function was hosted by Karan Johar & Manish Paul. Actors Khushboo, Nayanthara, Mouni Roy & filmmakers Ketan Mehta, Nila Panda, Madhur Bhandarkar & Kunal Kohli were all spotted in attendance at the event.