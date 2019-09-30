Lata Mangeshkar Instagram: Bollywood's most respected playback singer Lata Mangeshkar today debuted on Instagram. A Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner shared a beautiful photo holding her biopic, written by Meena Khadikar. Watch top 5 Lataji songs here.

Lata Mangeshkar Instagram: A Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Lata Mangeshkar has now taken the internet to the next level by joining Instagram. Today all-time favourite singing sensation Lata Ji debuted on Instagram at the age of 90, with the aim to connect with her fans.

Lataji today shared a beautiful picture, holding her biopic written by sister Meena Khadikar. Indeed her fans were desperately waiting for this epic moment so that they can express their love to her. Lataji welcomes her fans by sharing her photo and captioned it: Namaskar! today the first time she is connecting with her fans. Lataji in the photo wore white saree and hold her biopic book.

Lataji is one of the most respected and talented singer’s of Bollywood and on her 90th birthday ( September 28), Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to her, even President Ram Nath Kovind, Amitabh Bachchan, Asha Bhosle also wished her.

Check the post:

Work-wise, Lataji has sung various hit songs, the singer also bagged various awards for her prowess talent, awards like Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Maharashtra Bhushan Award, NTR National Award, Bharat Ratna, three-time National Film Awards, its an endless list. However, Lataji also made it to The Guinness Book of Records for the most recorded artist in history.

Lataji is a living legend and no doubt she has made us laugh and cry with some of her extraordinary songs like, Tere Bina Zindagi Se, Lag Jaa Gale, Tujhse Naraz, Kora Kagaz Tha Yeh Man Mera, Baahon Men Chale Aao, Aaja Re Pardesi, Yeh Galiyan Yeh Chaubara, Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh, Aayega Aanewala, Ajeeb Dastaan, Naina Ye Barse, Pyar Kiya To Darna kya, Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon, Zindagi Pyar Ka Geet Hai and many more.

Watch Lata Mangeshkar’s top 10 songs which will make your day!

