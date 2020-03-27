In a recent interview, Mahira Sharma opened up about her Bigg Boss 13 memories and many other things. Have a look at what she talked about.

The attention and TRP garnered by the Bigg Boss 13 is similar to the popularity given to a few of its contestants. Some of the contestants are making the best out of their careers and are open to new projects while some have gone back to their regular lifestyle.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma is making headlines ever since the show came to an end and recently, the actor got into a conversation with the Pinkvilla where she opened a lot about her journey in the Bigg Boss 13 house and many other major happenings of her life. The actor also told about how difficult it might be for people to stay inside homes and how she is herself habitual of staying back inside the house.

However, the Mahira Sharma talked about her relationship status with her Bigg Boss 13 friend and co-contestant Paras Chhabra. While on the interview, she said that he is like a family to her. Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra were last seen in a music video and their chemistry was quite sizzling. She has mentioned that her experience with the latter has been quite amazing and that they both have received a lot of good feedback for the same.

Also read: Karan Patel’s wife Ankita Bhargava pens emotional note for daughter Mehr

Also read: Coronavirus lockdown: Nehha Pendse, Hina Khan follow their workout routine on the staircase of their apartments

Other than all this, Mahira Sharma said that she is majorly missing all the work and everyone who was a part of the show owing to the current conditions. Surprisingly, the actor proved not to be a support as she mentioned that she haven’t seen the music videos of her other fellow ex-housemates Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla.

One being asked if she is jealous of Shehnaaz Gill, she said that there was nothing to be jealous of the Punjabi Singer. She further added that Gill receives what she dreams of.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App