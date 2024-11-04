Home
Monday, November 4, 2024
we-woman
$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

Natthamon Khongchak, better known as ‘Nutty,’ a well-known Thai YouTuber, was arrested in Indonesia on October 18, 2024, after evading law enforcement for two years in connection with a financial scam. The 31-year-old influencer was apprehended in Dumai, Riau province, alongside her mother, Thaniya Khongchak, marking the end of their dramatic escape that began in July 2022.

Background of the Scam

Nutty gained fame through her YouTube channel, Nutty’s Diary, where she showcased her singing and dancing talents, often recreating performances by popular groups like Blackpink and BTS. At her peak, she had over 800,000 subscribers, which she leveraged to establish herself as an investment guru.

In July 2022, Nutty launched a forex investment scheme that promised her followers substantial returns: 25% in three months, 30% in six months, and 35% in a year, with monthly payouts. However, many investors reported receiving none of the promised returns, leading Nutty, her mother, and their secretary, Nichaphat Rattanukrom, to flee Thailand as they faced multiple arrest warrants.

Impact of the Scheme

The fraudulent investment program attracted over 6,000 investors, resulting in losses of nearly 2 billion baht (approximately $59 million). Nutty later claimed that the missing funds were due to failed trading strategies, justifying her decision to leave Thailand.

Arrest and Deportation

After escaping to Indonesia, Natthamon and her mother attempted to integrate into local society. However, they were eventually apprehended by immigration authorities, who became suspicious of their foreign accents. According to reports, officials requested Natthamon to sing the Indonesian national anthem, which she could not do, prompting further investigation into their identities.

Indonesian police, in coordination with Thai authorities and Interpol, successfully detained the Khongchaks and arranged for their deportation back to Thailand. Upon their arrival at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok on October 25, they were handed over to local police.

Legal Consequences

Natthamon faces 13 arrest warrants from Thailand’s Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau related to her alleged fraud activities, while her mother is implicated in two additional cases. Both women are expected to be charged with multiple offenses, including fraud and misleading the public. When questioned by reporters upon her return, Natthamon offered an apology to her victims but did not provide any additional details about the ongoing case.

ALSO READ: Shocking AQI Of 1900: Lahore Blames India As Pollution Crisis Reaches Historic Levels

Filed under

cyber crime forex investment scheme Indonesian arrest Natthamon Khongchak Nutty YouTuber Thai YouTuber arrested Thailand investment scam
