Rumors have been spread about me, AR Rahman reportedly said in an interview. For many years, music expert AR Rehman has been composing music across film industries, including Bollywood.

Rahman’s latest album is for the Sushant Singh Rajput film Dil Bechara. He has been mainly composing music for Tamil movies.

Rumors have been spread about me, AR Rahman reportedly said in an interview with Radio Mirchi’s RJ Suren during a special show, when asked why he doesn’t compose music for more Bollywood movies.

Rahman said that he doesn’t say no to good movies, but he thinks there is a gang, which due to misunderstandings, is spreading some false rumors.

He has also composed music for other Bollywood movies including Tamasha, Rockstar, Dil Se, and Guru. During the interaction, he also spoke about the music he composed for these movies.

Rahman narrated an incident with Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara director while speaking about his experience in the Bollywood film industry.

He said that when Mukesh Chhabra came to him, he gave Mukesh four songs in two days.

Mukesh Chhabra told Rahman that Sir, how many people said don’t go, don’t go to Rahman and they told him stories after stories.

Rahman reportedly said that after hearing Chhabra he realized that why he is doing less and why the good movies are not coming to him. He is doing dark movies, because there is a whole gang working against him, without them knowing that they are harming.

