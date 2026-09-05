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Home > Entertainment News > 6 Bollywood Films That Perfectly Capture The Teacher-Student Bond — The Second One Will Leave You Emotional

6 Bollywood Films That Perfectly Capture The Teacher-Student Bond — The Second One Will Leave You Emotional

From inspiring mentors to teachers who completely change the course of a student’s life, these Bollywood films have shown that the best lessons often go far beyond the classroom.

Black (Photo:X)
Black (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-09-05 10:33 IST

There is something deeply personal about the teacher-student relationship. A good teacher does more than explain a chapter or prepare a student for an exam, sometimes, they are the first person to recognise a child’s potential when everyone else has given up. Bollywood has explored this bond in several memorable ways, giving us stories that are inspiring, emotional and, at times, painfully real. 

Here are six films that beautifully capture the many shades of the guru-shishya relationship.

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1. Taare Zameen Par: When A Teacher Sees What Others Cannot

Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par remains one of the most heartfelt films about a teacher changing a child’s life. Ishaan Awasthi, played by Darsheel Safary, struggles at school because of dyslexia and is repeatedly made to feel like a failure.

Enter Ram Shankar Nikumbh, played by Aamir Khan, an art teacher who looks beyond Ishaan’s grades. Instead of trying to “fix” him, Nikumbh understands him, and helps him rediscover his confidence and creativity.

2. Black: A Bond That Will Break Your Heart

If there is one film on this list that can leave you reaching for tissues, it is Black. Amitabh Bachchan plays Debraj Sahai, a teacher who refuses to give up on Michelle, a girl who is both deaf and blind, played by Rani Mukerji.

Their journey is difficult, frustrating and deeply emotional. Debraj’s determination slowly helps Michelle communicate and experience a world that once seemed completely inaccessible to her.

3. Hichki: Turning A Weakness Into Strength

Rani Mukerji’s Hichki takes a different route. Naina Mathur dreams of becoming a teacher despite living with Tourette syndrome. When she finally gets a classroom, she is assigned a group of students from disadvantaged backgrounds who refuse to take her seriously.

What follows is a story about mutual understanding. Naina helps her students believe in themselves, while they eventually teach her something about perseverance too.

4. Iqbal: When A Mentor Believes In The Impossible

In Iqbal, Naseeruddin Shah plays Mohit, a former cricketer who becomes the mentor of Iqbal, a deaf and mute youngster determined to play for India.

The film is less about traditional classroom teaching and more about what happens when someone sees potential in you before you see it yourself.

5. Super 30: A Teacher Who Refused To Let Circumstances Decide Their Future

Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 tells the story of mathematician Anand Kumar and his efforts to prepare underprivileged students for the IIT entrance examination.

The film puts the focus on education as a way of changing lives, with Anand becoming more than a teacher to the students he mentors.

6. Stanley Ka Dabba: A School Story With A Much Bigger Message

Stanley Ka Dabba may look like a simple school film, but there is much more beneath its story. The film follows Stanley, a young student who does not bring a lunchbox to school, and a teacher who becomes obsessed with getting a share of his classmates’ food.

The film takes an uncomfortable look at how adults can sometimes fail to understand what a child may actually be going through.

Because sometimes, the most important thing a teacher can give a student isn’t a lesson — it is the belief that they can do better.

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6 Bollywood Films That Perfectly Capture The Teacher-Student Bond — The Second One Will Leave You Emotional
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6 Bollywood Films That Perfectly Capture The Teacher-Student Bond — The Second One Will Leave You Emotional

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6 Bollywood Films That Perfectly Capture The Teacher-Student Bond — The Second One Will Leave You Emotional
6 Bollywood Films That Perfectly Capture The Teacher-Student Bond — The Second One Will Leave You Emotional
6 Bollywood Films That Perfectly Capture The Teacher-Student Bond — The Second One Will Leave You Emotional
6 Bollywood Films That Perfectly Capture The Teacher-Student Bond — The Second One Will Leave You Emotional

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